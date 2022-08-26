ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Ancient Bitcoin whales are awakening, what's happening?. U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Shiba Inu (SHIB) can get greater use in UAE thanks to this partnership. Virtuzone, a UAE business services provider, announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Binance, one of the...
WORLD
Ancient Bitcoin Whales Are Awakening, What's Happening?

PETS
Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, has had yet another underwhelming month, plunging by almost 15%. According to data provided by U.K.-based Acorn Macro Consulting, it is the worst-performing global asset this August, sitting at the very bottom of the chart. Brazil's Bovespa stock index is at the top of the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Klex Finance#Amm#Klay
Bitcoin Is Falling Knife in David Gokhshtein's Opinion

CURRENCIES
$3.6 Billion Worth of Ethereum Got Burned, Here's What Happens After Merge

MARKETS
Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community

COMPUTERS
Ethereum Issues Important Warning About Merge Update

COMPUTERS
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Tamadoge (TAMA) Ready for Big Moves, Binance Coin (BNB) Surges

STOCKS
Ethereum's PoW Energy Requirements Now Equivalent to Country of 19 Million

ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally on Verge of Acceleration: Crypto Market Review, August 30

STOCKS
ChangeNOW Noncustodial Crypto Exchange Seamlessly Supports Monero (XMR) Hard Fork, Here’s How

Crucial Monero (XMR) hard fork activated: What changed for veteran privacy coins?. ChangeNOW, a multi-product ecosystem of cryptocurrency instruments, has undergone Monero (XMR) hard fork without delays in deposits and withdrawals. Its team explains what it takes to implement critical blockchain upgrades seamlessly. ChangeNOW met Monero (XMR) hard fork locked...
MARKETS
3AC Ethereum Address Suddenly Moved 10,000 ETH on Exchange: Potential Reasons

As the OkLink page suggests, the address owned by Three Arrows Capital ending with 5748 moved a large sum of ETH and a batch of other cryptocurrencies, USDT included, to addresses owned by centralized exchanges like Binance and OKX. Legal representation. On Aug. 26, U.Today covered how the co-founder of...
MARKETS
"Ethereum Heading Home," Says Benjamin Cowen; Here's What It Means

MARKETS
CME's Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures Go Live

CME Group, the world's largest derivatives exchanges, has rolled out euro-dominated Ethereum and Bitcoin futures. As reported by U.Today, the launch of the new products was initially announced in early August. The euro is the second most commonly held fiat currency in the world, accounting for more than a fifth...
CURRENCIES
People's Coin Philcoin (PHL) Unlocks New Opportunities in Bear Market

MARKETS
Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Not Rallying Despite Potential Bottom Reached: Details

MARKETS
Aimedis Token AIMX Now Traded in BitMart

The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
BUSINESS
Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Reactivates Another 5,000 BTC, Reason and Destination Yet Unknown

