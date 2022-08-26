Read full article on original website
u.today
SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ancient Bitcoin whales are awakening, what's happening?. U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Shiba Inu (SHIB) can get greater use in UAE thanks to this partnership. Virtuzone, a UAE business services provider, announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Binance, one of the...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Whales Are Awakening, What's Happening?
u.today
Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset
Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, has had yet another underwhelming month, plunging by almost 15%. According to data provided by U.K.-based Acorn Macro Consulting, it is the worst-performing global asset this August, sitting at the very bottom of the chart. Brazil's Bovespa stock index is at the top of the...
u.today
It's Only up for Bitcoin (BTC) as It Reached Fundamental Support: Crypto Market Review, August 29
u.today
Bitcoin Is Falling Knife in David Gokhshtein's Opinion
u.today
$3.6 Billion Worth of Ethereum Got Burned, Here's What Happens After Merge
u.today
Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community
u.today
Ethereum Issues Important Warning About Merge Update
u.today
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Tamadoge (TAMA) Ready for Big Moves, Binance Coin (BNB) Surges
u.today
DOGE Founder Offers "Ethereum Merge Options," Trolling Crypto Community as Merge Draws Closer
u.today
Ethereum's PoW Energy Requirements Now Equivalent to Country of 19 Million
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally on Verge of Acceleration: Crypto Market Review, August 30
u.today
ChangeNOW Noncustodial Crypto Exchange Seamlessly Supports Monero (XMR) Hard Fork, Here’s How
Crucial Monero (XMR) hard fork activated: What changed for veteran privacy coins?. ChangeNOW, a multi-product ecosystem of cryptocurrency instruments, has undergone Monero (XMR) hard fork without delays in deposits and withdrawals. Its team explains what it takes to implement critical blockchain upgrades seamlessly. ChangeNOW met Monero (XMR) hard fork locked...
u.today
3AC Ethereum Address Suddenly Moved 10,000 ETH on Exchange: Potential Reasons
As the OkLink page suggests, the address owned by Three Arrows Capital ending with 5748 moved a large sum of ETH and a batch of other cryptocurrencies, USDT included, to addresses owned by centralized exchanges like Binance and OKX. Legal representation. On Aug. 26, U.Today covered how the co-founder of...
u.today
"Ethereum Heading Home," Says Benjamin Cowen; Here's What It Means
u.today
CME's Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures Go Live
CME Group, the world's largest derivatives exchanges, has rolled out euro-dominated Ethereum and Bitcoin futures. As reported by U.Today, the launch of the new products was initially announced in early August. The euro is the second most commonly held fiat currency in the world, accounting for more than a fifth...
u.today
People's Coin Philcoin (PHL) Unlocks New Opportunities in Bear Market
u.today
Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Not Rallying Despite Potential Bottom Reached: Details
u.today
Aimedis Token AIMX Now Traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Reactivates Another 5,000 BTC, Reason and Destination Yet Unknown
