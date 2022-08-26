ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Federal court rules Evers can’t collect attorney fees over dismissed Bill Feehan lawsuit

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXRa4_0hWuqDHz00

(WKBT)- A federal district court ruled Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers cannot collect attorney fees from La Crosse County Republican chairman Bill Feehan.

In December 2020 Feehan filed a lawsuit against Evers and the Wisconsin Elections Commission in an attempt to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 election results.

The court dismissed Feehan’s lawsuit eight days later.

Gov. Evers later filed a motion to recover attorney fees from Feehan, arguing Feehan’s suit was “frivolous” and that there was “no reason for Wisconsin taxpayers to bear the expense of this attempt to hijack the democratic process.” The district court ruled it does not have jurisdiction over Evers’ motion.

Feehan issued a statement Friday, maintaining his belief that there were “many irregularities in the November 2020 election in Wisconsin.”

His full statement is below:

“Tony Evers’ lawsuit was designed to intimidate politically active people like me. I am a volunteer who serves as the La Crosse County and 3rd Congressional District Republican Party Chairman. It’s unfortunate Tony Evers continues to act like a banana republic dictator. Using the power of his position to harass his political opponents. There were many irregularities in the November 2020 election in Wisconsin. I am proud to have questioned the certification of that election.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
HeySoCal

Rights of minor detainees expanded by LA federal judge

A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered the Office of Refugee Resettlement to notify detained immigrant minors and their counsel when it decides against releasing them to parents or relatives and provide reasons for withholding release, according to court papers obtained Thursday. The order by U.S. District Judge Dolly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse County, WI
Government
The Associated Press

Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters’ overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state’s constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said the Aug. 2 vote in which voters rejected the proposed amendment by a 41% to 59% margin, means his priority will be upholding abortion laws already in force in the state, The Kansas City Star reported. When asked if he would support state lawmakers proposing a similar constitutional amendment in the future, Schmidt said: “I think Kansans, Kansas voters, went to the polls. They made a decision, I think that decision has be respected going forward.” Kelly opposed the constitutional amendment and told supporters in an email last month that she “always maintained that a woman’s reproductive healthcare decisions should be between her and her physician.”
KANSAS STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy