Federal court rules Evers can’t collect attorney fees over dismissed Bill Feehan lawsuit

(WKBT)- A federal district court ruled Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers cannot collect attorney fees from La Crosse County Republican chairman Bill Feehan.

In December 2020 Feehan filed a lawsuit against Evers and the Wisconsin Elections Commission in an attempt to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 election results.

The court dismissed Feehan’s lawsuit eight days later.

Gov. Evers later filed a motion to recover attorney fees from Feehan, arguing Feehan’s suit was “frivolous” and that there was “no reason for Wisconsin taxpayers to bear the expense of this attempt to hijack the democratic process.” The district court ruled it does not have jurisdiction over Evers’ motion.

Feehan issued a statement Friday, maintaining his belief that there were “many irregularities in the November 2020 election in Wisconsin.”

His full statement is below:

“Tony Evers’ lawsuit was designed to intimidate politically active people like me. I am a volunteer who serves as the La Crosse County and 3rd Congressional District Republican Party Chairman. It’s unfortunate Tony Evers continues to act like a banana republic dictator. Using the power of his position to harass his political opponents. There were many irregularities in the November 2020 election in Wisconsin. I am proud to have questioned the certification of that election.”

