Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Foggy start, then lower humidity

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of North/Central Alabama early this morning, including places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, and Gadsden that fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, we expect a mostly sunny day ahead with a high around 90 degrees for most communities. Any showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state, and even there most places will be dry. Humidity values will be lower making for a more comfortable day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Showers later today, then drier

RADAR CHECK: A few widely scattered showers are forming early this morning across North Alabama ahead of a surface front. Most of the showers and storms will come later in the day, generally in the noon to midnight time frame as the front moves slowly southward. The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the 87-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high for Birmingham on August 30 is 89.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in crash on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 53-year-old man was killed in a crash in Tuscaloosa Thursday just before noon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said witnesses called 911 at 11:57 a.m. to report a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and 10th Avenue. Police said the department's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Jemison, AL
Alabama Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Alabaster looks to grow center with new development

People in Alabaster will have the chance to weigh in next month on a proposal to buy a new multi-use facility. The estimated cost is roughly $8 million. If approved, the city will pay one million this year, then pay off the rest over time, which would break down into $350 thousand each year until it is paid off.
ALABASTER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Preparing Alabama's workforce for electric vehicle future

As more vehicle manufacturers make major moves toward an electric future, training Alabama's workforce for that future is important. "We certainly can't sit around on our rears, right? We've got to get and be ahead, at least in pace with our customers," said Ed Castile, Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Workforce Development and the Alabama Industrial Development Training Executive Director.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

UAB expecting larger crowds for second season at Protective Stadium

UAB fans will soon cheer on the Blazers as their 2022 season kicks off Thursday at Protective Stadium. Athletic Director Mark Ingram is optimistic fans are going to show up this season. "We expect a huge crowd with Alabama A&M being here (Thursday) night and all season really," he said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UA student injured during fight with another student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A University of Alabama student was injured during a fight with another student early Monday morning. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said one of the students was stabbed or cut, resulting in minor injuries around 3:00 a.m. VCU said campus police requested an investigation of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Goodwater woman killed in head-on collision

A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Jaclyn M. Fisher was driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota Sienna which was being driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor of Alexander city. Fisher died at the scene. Taylor was taken...
GOODWATER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man jailed after Tuesday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa

A 40-year-old man is in jail after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa. Marquis Rayone Brown is suspected of shooting a man multiple times at the Creekwood Apartments, located at 1750 40th Ave in Tuscaloosa at approximately 3:00 A.M. Brown is being held with no bond on the attempted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa votes yes to medical marijuana

Tuscaloosa city leaders have approved a plan to sell medical marijuana within city limits. The vote passed five to two. Tuscaloosa joins both the city of Cullman and Cullman county in authorizing licensed medical marijuana businesses to operate within their jurisdictions. State law requires communities to opt-in. So far, only...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

New charges filed in shooting that killed man in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — New charges were filed in the case of a deadly shooting late last month in the 1500 block of Rochester Road in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Police Department said 25-year-old Justin Racca and 25-year-old Ashley Duggan were charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Trenton Medders, of Ohatchee, on August 22.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

24-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-22 near Adamsville

A Walker County woman died after being injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 22 near Adamsville Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Sara L. Littleton, of Oakman, was seriously injured when the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 she was driving became disabled and was struck by a pickup truck shortly after 5:00 a.m.
ADAMSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help locating man charged with rape in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department asked for the public's help with locating a man charged with rape. Police said 24-year-old Christian Alexander Chambers is wanted for the charge of second-degree rape. Police said Chambers was last seen on foot in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday,...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL

