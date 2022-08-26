Read full article on original website
The Weather Authority: Foggy start, then lower humidity
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of North/Central Alabama early this morning, including places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, and Gadsden that fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, we expect a mostly sunny day ahead with a high around 90 degrees for most communities. Any showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state, and even there most places will be dry. Humidity values will be lower making for a more comfortable day.
The Weather Authority: Showers later today, then drier
RADAR CHECK: A few widely scattered showers are forming early this morning across North Alabama ahead of a surface front. Most of the showers and storms will come later in the day, generally in the noon to midnight time frame as the front moves slowly southward. The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the 87-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high for Birmingham on August 30 is 89.
Man killed in crash on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 53-year-old man was killed in a crash in Tuscaloosa Thursday just before noon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said witnesses called 911 at 11:57 a.m. to report a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and 10th Avenue. Police said the department's...
Birmingham Water Works crews, police respond to water main break in downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A water main break caused some parts of downtown Birmingham to be closed Wednesday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Water Works crews responded to at First Avenue North and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. shortly after noon. Westbound traffic on First Ave North is...
More Cahaba River public accesses closing a concern for riverkeeper as littering continues
Six-hundred thousand people living in Birmingham get their drinking water from the Cahaba River. Staff with the Cahaba Riverkeeper said keeping trash out of the river is a constant struggle. David Butler is the Staff Attorney and Riverkeeper with Cahaba Riverkeeper. "We can never get ahead of how much trash...
City of Alabaster looks to grow center with new development
People in Alabaster will have the chance to weigh in next month on a proposal to buy a new multi-use facility. The estimated cost is roughly $8 million. If approved, the city will pay one million this year, then pay off the rest over time, which would break down into $350 thousand each year until it is paid off.
Preparing Alabama's workforce for electric vehicle future
As more vehicle manufacturers make major moves toward an electric future, training Alabama's workforce for that future is important. "We certainly can't sit around on our rears, right? We've got to get and be ahead, at least in pace with our customers," said Ed Castile, Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Workforce Development and the Alabama Industrial Development Training Executive Director.
Mayor Woodfin says BWW board continues to block bid process for automatic meter reading
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement on Twitter Thursday advocating for the use of automatic meter reading by Birmingham Water Works. Mayor Woodfin said board members are blocking the general manager from creating a bid process for automatic meter reading after an initial bid...
UAB expecting larger crowds for second season at Protective Stadium
UAB fans will soon cheer on the Blazers as their 2022 season kicks off Thursday at Protective Stadium. Athletic Director Mark Ingram is optimistic fans are going to show up this season. "We expect a huge crowd with Alabama A&M being here (Thursday) night and all season really," he said.
UA student injured during fight with another student
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A University of Alabama student was injured during a fight with another student early Monday morning. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said one of the students was stabbed or cut, resulting in minor injuries around 3:00 a.m. VCU said campus police requested an investigation of...
18-year-old arrested in connection to carjacking that led to police chase in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a robbery and carjacking investigation that led to a high-speed chase in Birmingham Monday. The Birmingham Police Department said the robbery happened on Sunday, August 28. Police said a person was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block...
Goodwater woman killed in head-on collision
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Jaclyn M. Fisher was driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota Sienna which was being driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor of Alexander city. Fisher died at the scene. Taylor was taken...
Man jailed after Tuesday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa
A 40-year-old man is in jail after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa. Marquis Rayone Brown is suspected of shooting a man multiple times at the Creekwood Apartments, located at 1750 40th Ave in Tuscaloosa at approximately 3:00 A.M. Brown is being held with no bond on the attempted...
Search underway for man wanted in shooting death of pregnant woman in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a man wanted for capital murder in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Bessemer Sunday. The Bessemer Police Department said just before 6:00 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer on a possible stabbing.
Alabama Mobility and Power Center finding solutions, innovating electric vehicle industry
The Alabama Mobility and Power Center is working to find solutions through research, as well as innovating to advance the state's growing electric vehicle industry. The Center is a partnership between the University of Alabama, Alabama Power, and Mercedes-Benz. The goal is to bring all of the players in the electric vehicle industry together.
Tuscaloosa votes yes to medical marijuana
Tuscaloosa city leaders have approved a plan to sell medical marijuana within city limits. The vote passed five to two. Tuscaloosa joins both the city of Cullman and Cullman county in authorizing licensed medical marijuana businesses to operate within their jurisdictions. State law requires communities to opt-in. So far, only...
New charges filed in shooting that killed man in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — New charges were filed in the case of a deadly shooting late last month in the 1500 block of Rochester Road in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Police Department said 25-year-old Justin Racca and 25-year-old Ashley Duggan were charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Trenton Medders, of Ohatchee, on August 22.
24-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-22 near Adamsville
A Walker County woman died after being injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 22 near Adamsville Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Sara L. Littleton, of Oakman, was seriously injured when the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 she was driving became disabled and was struck by a pickup truck shortly after 5:00 a.m.
Multiple-vehicle crash on I-65 in Cullman County causes major traffic backup
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Cullman County caused a road closure and major traffic backup Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the 291 mile marker. At 3:45 p.m., ALEA officials said the...
Police ask for help locating man charged with rape in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department asked for the public's help with locating a man charged with rape. Police said 24-year-old Christian Alexander Chambers is wanted for the charge of second-degree rape. Police said Chambers was last seen on foot in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday,...
