Northfield, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Police arrest man connected to parking lot shooting incident

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested a man connected with a Monday night shooting incident. The incident took place at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of 121 Country Club Ln. There, police officers spoke with a witness who spotted a silver sedan parked at an entrance of a nearby parking lot. The passenger door of the sedan was open and a man was ducking behind the side of the vehicle, firing a gun. The man and another man then entered the car and drove away. There were no reported injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom

NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of four Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
NASHUA, NH
City
Northfield, NH
Northfield, NH
Crime & Safety
WCAX

NH investigators link explosion to school bus propane leak

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say an explosion at a Merrimack County school bus depot earlier this spring was caused by a propane leak from a bus. The explosion and fire happened March 3 at the Student Transportation of America facility off Route 114 in Bradford. Rescue crews witnessed heavy fire and smoke before finding two people trapped inside. They suffered significant burns and were taken to Boston-area hospitals for treatment. They have since been recovering at home.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
wabi.tv

Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
LOVELL, ME
WCAX

New Hampshire woman killed in crash

DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
DORCHESTER, NH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
LEBANON, NH
WMTW

Maine man killed in Saco crash

SACO, Maine — A Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
SACO, ME
Clock Online

139 S Main St

Laconia 3 Bedroom Townhouse Style Condo - Property Id: 958430. 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse style condo. All new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Newer appliances and washer dryer hookups in unit. 2 parking spots. Close to everything Laconia has to offer. Available extra storage area in basement. Apply at...
LACONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boy badly burned after sunscreen bottle tossed on campfire explodes

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A New Hampshire boy was seriously burned after a bottle of sunscreen exploded after being tossed on a campfire Monday afternoon. The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified publicly, was with another boy in the woods near his home at around 2:45 p.m. EDT when the pair threw a 12-ounce can of sunscreen into the flames, Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told the Seacoast Current.
BARNSTEAD, NH

