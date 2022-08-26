Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Police arrest man connected to parking lot shooting incident
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested a man connected with a Monday night shooting incident. The incident took place at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of 121 Country Club Ln. There, police officers spoke with a witness who spotted a silver sedan parked at an entrance of a nearby parking lot. The passenger door of the sedan was open and a man was ducking behind the side of the vehicle, firing a gun. The man and another man then entered the car and drove away. There were no reported injuries.
WMUR.com
Drivers asked to avoid section of Route 101 in Peterborough due to crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Police are responding to what they are calling a serious crash in Peterborough. Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 101. The crash is near Union Street. At this point, there is no confirmed information on whether anyone is hurt. This is a developing story. More...
NECN
Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom
The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores. Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He...
WMUR.com
Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom
NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of four Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
WMUR.com
Manchester police seek man in connection with hit-and-run in Draft Kings parking lot
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester said Tuesday they are looking for an unidentified man in connection with a hit-and-run. Manchester police said the crash happened earlier this month in the parking lot of Draft Kings on South Willow Street. Police released an image from a surveillance video showing...
WCAX
NH investigators link explosion to school bus propane leak
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say an explosion at a Merrimack County school bus depot earlier this spring was caused by a propane leak from a bus. The explosion and fire happened March 3 at the Student Transportation of America facility off Route 114 in Bradford. Rescue crews witnessed heavy fire and smoke before finding two people trapped inside. They suffered significant burns and were taken to Boston-area hospitals for treatment. They have since been recovering at home.
WMUR.com
Derry man killed 42 years ago while working at Salem hotel; case still unsolved
SALEM, N.H. — It's been 42 years since a Derry man was killed while working at a Salem hotel and the case is still unsolved. Investigators said Henry Travers Jr., was working as a night clerk at the Fireside Motel on Route 28 which is now the side of the Home Depot.
manchesterinklink.com
State wants Kayla Montgomery to prove she is drug free in compliance with bail conditions, after 3 contacts with police
MANCHESTER, NH – The state is questioning whether Kayla Montgomery is abiding by bail conditions that order her not to use drugs and also participate in a drug treatment program after police had contact with her in three incidents in August where drugs were seized. Senior Assistant Attorney General...
WMUR.com
5 additional arrests made in connection to University of New Hampshire hazing investigation
DURHAM, N.H. — Five more students are facing charges in connection to a hazing investigation at a University of New Hampshire fraternity, Durham police said. >> 46 members of University of New Hampshire fraternity face hazing charges. Their ages range from 19 to 21. Exact details on what members...
wabi.tv
Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
WCAX
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
WCVB
Sky5: Brookline, New Hampshire, house gutted after reported explosion, fire
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a house explosion in Brookline, New Hampshire. From Sky 5, the remaining charred framework of a house was being doused by fire crews. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away. Officials said a family of four lived in the house,...
WMUR.com
Manchester man accused of hitting person in face with hammer during robbery
NASHUA, N.H. — A Manchester man has been accused of hitting a person in the face with a hammer while trying to steal from him Saturday in Nashua. Jonathan Vargas, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, robbery and falsifying physical evidence. Police said they were called Saturday to help...
manchesterinklink.com
Vehicles struck by bullets following Friday night shooting incident on Union Street
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident Friday night on Union Street that left two vehicles with damage from bullets. No injuries were reported. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Union and Bell streets for a reported shooting.
WMUR.com
Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
WMTW
Maine man killed in Saco crash
SACO, Maine — A Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
Wilder man pleads guilty in homemade explosives case
The offense carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wilder man pleads guilty in homemade explosives case.
Clock Online
Boy badly burned after sunscreen bottle tossed on campfire explodes
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A New Hampshire boy was seriously burned after a bottle of sunscreen exploded after being tossed on a campfire Monday afternoon. The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified publicly, was with another boy in the woods near his home at around 2:45 p.m. EDT when the pair threw a 12-ounce can of sunscreen into the flames, Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told the Seacoast Current.
laconiadailysun.com
