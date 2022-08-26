MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested a man connected with a Monday night shooting incident. The incident took place at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of 121 Country Club Ln. There, police officers spoke with a witness who spotted a silver sedan parked at an entrance of a nearby parking lot. The passenger door of the sedan was open and a man was ducking behind the side of the vehicle, firing a gun. The man and another man then entered the car and drove away. There were no reported injuries.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 7 HOURS AGO