Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire veteran surprised with technologically advanced wheelchair
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — A New Hampshire veteran now has a technologically advanced wheelchair, thanks to Service Credit Union and the Robert Irvine Foundation. It was presented as a surprise during a charity lunch Tuesday. The iBot wheelchair allows the user to travel across rough terrain like sand, it...
WMUR.com
Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom
NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of four Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
WMUR.com
Dozens of goats rescued in Massachusetts still looking for homes
METHUEN, Mass. — More than 60 of the goats rescued in Massachusetts earlier this year have been adopted, but dozens are still looking for a home. In January, 120 goats were taken to Nevins Farm, just over the border in Methuen, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of...
WMUR.com
Derry man killed 42 years ago while working at Salem hotel; case still unsolved
SALEM, N.H. — It's been 42 years since a Derry man was killed while working at a Salem hotel and the case is still unsolved. Investigators said Henry Travers Jr., was working as a night clerk at the Fireside Motel on Route 28 which is now the side of the Home Depot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Rochester couple starts local chapter of organization that builds, donates beds to children without one
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A Rochester couple created a local chapter of a national nonprofit that donates, builds and delivers beds to children without one. Jim and Marlene Graves started a Rochester chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that ensures children aren't sleeping on the floor, a couch, air mattress or with a parent.
WMUR.com
Family of Denise Robert hopes for answers 7 years after shooting death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Seven years after a 62-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was out for an evening walk in Manchester, her family is still hoping for answers. Denise Robert was from Bedford, but she often took walks through Manchester's North End on Sundays. On Aug. 30, 2015, she parked her car in a church parking lot and headed out for her walk.
WMUR.com
Renovation showcases new symbolism inside St. Joseph Cathedral
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The scaffolding has come down inside St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester, unveiling a renovation to the historic church. Originally built in 1869, mostly by mill workers after hours, the original cost of the building was just over $56,000. The renovation was a bit more expensive, at $750,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
5 additional arrests made in connection to University of New Hampshire hazing investigation
DURHAM, N.H. — Five more students are facing charges in connection to a hazing investigation at a University of New Hampshire fraternity, Durham police said. >> 46 members of University of New Hampshire fraternity face hazing charges. Their ages range from 19 to 21. Exact details on what members...
WMUR.com
Couple in Center Ossipee found shot to death nearly 50 years ago; case still unsolved
OSSIPEE, N.H. — It's been nearly 50 years since the death of a married New Hampshire couple and the case is unsolved. Authorities said Maurice, 48, and Ellen Wilkinson, 39, were both shot to death in their home on Old Route 16 in Center Ossipee. Maurice was sitting in...
WMUR.com
Manchester police seek man in connection with hit-and-run in Draft Kings parking lot
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester said Tuesday they are looking for an unidentified man in connection with a hit-and-run. Manchester police said the crash happened earlier this month in the parking lot of Draft Kings on South Willow Street. Police released an image from a surveillance video showing...
WMUR.com
Manchester increases risk level for West Nile virus
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's risk level for West Nile virus has now been raised to moderate. This comes after more mosquitoes tested positive for the virus. Manchester's health department collected two batches in August, both of which tested positive. This is the third batch of the summer that has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Manchester man accused of hitting person in face with hammer during robbery
NASHUA, N.H. — A Manchester man has been accused of hitting a person in the face with a hammer while trying to steal from him Saturday in Nashua. Jonathan Vargas, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, robbery and falsifying physical evidence. Police said they were called Saturday to help...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health experts look for more 'holistic approach' to prevent illnesses this school year
CONCORD, N.H. — Health experts say this is the most "normal" back-to-school students and their families have had since the start of the pandemic, but they say there are still some challenges. “Our first message to people particularly going back to school, parents that are concerned about their children,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Senate race features competing visions for future of GOP
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A battle for the ideological future of the Republican Party in New Hampshire is playing out in a state Senate race. The race in the communities around Manchester features an increasingly prominent divide in New Hampshire: a traditional Republican against a Liberty Republican with ties to the Free State Project.
WMUR.com
Manchester woman sentenced for attempted murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman will spend more than 20 years in state prison after being convicted of attempted murder. The Hillsborough County Attorney's Office said Jimi Denise Bryant pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 22 to 50 years behind bars. In August of 2020, authorities said...
WMUR.com
Maryland governor urges Republicans to stay focused on issues, not on past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — During a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Republicans can sweep this year's midterm elections if they stay focused on the right issues. The Maryland governor was at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester on Tuesday for a fundraiser to help New...
WMUR.com
Video: Firefighters work to put out flames at house in Brookline
VIDEO: Firefighters worked to put out flames at a house in Brookline after reports of an explosion. >> Read the full story: House explodes in Brookline; no injuries reported.
WMUR.com
Two vehicles involved in crash that shut down highway in Belmont
BELMONT, N.H. — Police are investigating a crash that shut down Route 106 Monday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved. Viewer photos from the scene show one was a Postal Service vehicle and the other was a car with flames that had flipped. Firefighters said two people were taken to...
WMUR.com
Man charged in connection with toddler's death withdraws from plea agreement
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who was expected to plead guilty Wednesday in connection with the death of a 21-month-old girl has withdrawn from the plea agreement. Dana Dolan is charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with the girl's death. The case will now go to trial after defense attorneys withdrew from the plea agreement.
Comments / 0