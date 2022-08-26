MANCHESTER, N.H. — Seven years after a 62-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was out for an evening walk in Manchester, her family is still hoping for answers. Denise Robert was from Bedford, but she often took walks through Manchester's North End on Sundays. On Aug. 30, 2015, she parked her car in a church parking lot and headed out for her walk.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO