Hampton, NH

WMUR.com

Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom

NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of four Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Dozens of goats rescued in Massachusetts still looking for homes

METHUEN, Mass. — More than 60 of the goats rescued in Massachusetts earlier this year have been adopted, but dozens are still looking for a home. In January, 120 goats were taken to Nevins Farm, just over the border in Methuen, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of...
METHUEN, MA
WMUR.com

Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
PLAISTOW, NH
WMUR.com

Family of Denise Robert hopes for answers 7 years after shooting death

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Seven years after a 62-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was out for an evening walk in Manchester, her family is still hoping for answers. Denise Robert was from Bedford, but she often took walks through Manchester's North End on Sundays. On Aug. 30, 2015, she parked her car in a church parking lot and headed out for her walk.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Renovation showcases new symbolism inside St. Joseph Cathedral

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The scaffolding has come down inside St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester, unveiling a renovation to the historic church. Originally built in 1869, mostly by mill workers after hours, the original cost of the building was just over $56,000. The renovation was a bit more expensive, at $750,000.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester increases risk level for West Nile virus

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's risk level for West Nile virus has now been raised to moderate. This comes after more mosquitoes tested positive for the virus. Manchester's health department collected two batches in August, both of which tested positive. This is the third batch of the summer that has...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Senate race features competing visions for future of GOP

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A battle for the ideological future of the Republican Party in New Hampshire is playing out in a state Senate race. The race in the communities around Manchester features an increasingly prominent divide in New Hampshire: a traditional Republican against a Liberty Republican with ties to the Free State Project.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester woman sentenced for attempted murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman will spend more than 20 years in state prison after being convicted of attempted murder. The Hillsborough County Attorney's Office said Jimi Denise Bryant pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 22 to 50 years behind bars. In August of 2020, authorities said...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Two vehicles involved in crash that shut down highway in Belmont

BELMONT, N.H. — Police are investigating a crash that shut down Route 106 Monday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved. Viewer photos from the scene show one was a Postal Service vehicle and the other was a car with flames that had flipped. Firefighters said two people were taken to...
WMUR.com

Man charged in connection with toddler's death withdraws from plea agreement

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who was expected to plead guilty Wednesday in connection with the death of a 21-month-old girl has withdrawn from the plea agreement. Dana Dolan is charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with the girl's death. The case will now go to trial after defense attorneys withdrew from the plea agreement.
LONDONDERRY, NH

