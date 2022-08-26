High school football: Week 2 predictions

I'm not off to a great start, missing five games last week. Kudos to West Lafayette, Benton Central, West Central, South Newton and Northwestern for proving me wrong. After a 13-5 week, let's try to do better with Week 2.

Guerin Catholic (1-0) at Central Catholic (1-0)

What a game this should be. Two ranked teams. A hog roast at LaRocca Field. Battle for the Bishop's Cannon. Bobby Metzger was a rockstar at QB for Central Catholic in his first start. His second should be even better.

Prediction: Central Catholic 21, Guerin Catholic 17.

Lafayette Jeff (0-1) at Michigan City (0-1)

The Bronchos got off to a slow start last week, but even against a behemoth Cathedral team, Jeff was able to have some success. That bodes well. I don't like the long bus ride to a hostile location, but this isn't about winning a Week 2 game. It's about winning in Week 11 and 12. Still, expect a better performance than last week from the area's largest school.

Prediction: Lafayette Jeff 21, Michigan City 20.

Plainfield (0-1) at Harrison (0-1)

You talk about a team that wasn't happy with its Week 1 performance, the Harrison Raiders were downright PO'd. They expected better and four turnovers made sure that didn't happen. Eliminate turnovers, eliminate a Week 2 loss.

Prediction: Harrison 24, Plainfield 14.

West Lafayette (1-0) at McCutcheon (0-1)

I've heard from a few West Side players this week. They don't like being projected to lose. They don't expect to lose. Ever. Here's to you guys.

Prediction: West Lafayette 35, McCutcheon 14.

Area

Seeger (0-1) over Benton Central (1-0)

Tri-County (0-1) over Attica (0-1)

Carroll (1-0) over Delphi (0-1)

Crawfordsville (1-0) over Fountain Central (0-1)

Clinton Prairie (1-0) over Frankfort (1-0)

North White (1-0) over Frontier (0-1)

Hamilton Heights (1-0) over North Montgomery (1-0)

Rensselaer (1-0) over North Newton (0-1)

Southmont (1-0) over North Putnam (0-1)

Sheridan (0-1) over Clinton Central (0-1)

Twin Lakes (0-1) over South Bend Clay (0-1)

Covington (1-0) over South Newton (1-0)

West Central (1-0) over Lake Station (1-0)