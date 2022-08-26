Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Emery School District Capital Levy Approved
In tentative minutes recorded for the Aug. 29 meeting of the Emery School Board, it was reported that the Capital Tax Levy proposed at the rate of .00110 was approved by a vote of 3-2. This was a follow up meeting from the Truth-in-Taxation public hearing on Aug. 24. All members of the board were present as well as Emery School District Superintendent Ryan Maughan and Business Administrator Jackie Allred.
etvnews.com
Emery School Board to Host Town Hall Meetings
The Board of Education of the Emery School District has announced upcoming town hall meetings to discuss issues and ideas with members of the community. “Town halls are for discussion on declining enrollment, educational options, and ideas to continue to support students and the community,” a notice issued by the district stated.
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF TOWN HALL MEETINGS – EMERY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that town hall meetings of the Board of Education of the Emery School District will be held on September 13th at Emery High School Little Theater at 6:00 p.m., September 14th at Green River High School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m., and September 15th at Canyon View Middle School commons at 6:00 p.m.
etvnews.com
Emery School District the Most Equitable in the State
WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine the most and least equitable school districts in the state of Utah. Information was gathered that showed that in many states, more affluent districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than others. This has become even more apparent with the lasting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
etvnews.com
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Probate Case No. 223700025 (Seventh District Court, Emery County, Utah) Toni Marie Hamilton, whose mailing address is 5758 S. 4400 W., Spanish Fork, UT 84660, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Shane Clifford, Esq., at the following address: P.O. Box 214, Huntington, UT 84528; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Emery County, Utah, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
etvnews.com
LEGAL NOTICE
Canyon Fuel Company, LLC, 9815 South Monroe Street, Sandy, Utah operates the Skyline Mines with surface facilities located in Eccles Canyon approximately 4 miles southwest of the town of Scofield, Utah under Utah State Mining and Reclamation Plan, C007/005. Skyline Mines has plans to undermine a portion of Utah Highway...
etvnews.com
Volunteers Spruce Up the Dino Mine
On Aug. 29, members of the Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA) joined Adult Parole and Probation (AP&P) and other volunteers for a cleanup project. This community service project focused on the Dino Mine in Price. The cleanup began at 10 a.m. and continued until finished, with a lunch served during.
kslnewsradio.com
Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday
NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
etvnews.com
School Bus and Crosswalk Safety Concerns
With school only one week in, Emery School District Transportation Supervisor Tracy Rowley would like to remind the public of safety rules regarding school buses. Already this school year, drivers are failing to stop when the red lights are flashing. “Be aware of buses stopping to pick up and drop...
etvnews.com
Emery, Carbon Compete at UIAAA Invitationals
The annual UIAAA Invitational took place over the weekend with Carbon, Emery and more than 25 other schools. This race is not separated into classifications, so Carbon and Emery were up against some of the biggest and strongest teams in Utah. In addition, the varsity races consisted of 160-195 runners, which made it difficult to maneuver.
kjzz.com
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
ksl.com
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
POLICE: Snow College student arrested for threats of violence
EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – A student of Snow College in Ephraim, Utah is facing charges after police say he made threats of violence over an online gaming platform. Maximus Johnson, 18, is facing one count of Class B Misdemeanor Threats of Terrorism. Officers with the Snow College Police Department (SCPD) say the investigation into Johnson […]
etvnews.com
Helper Cheer Ready for New School Year
Helper Cheer had tryouts on April 15 and the members have been practicing ever since. Coaches Brittany Draper and Heele Eden and the team are most looking forward to cheering on their fellow classmates in all their athletics. They love their new school and are so excited to bring spirit to their friends. They are also excited for competition season.
Gephardt Daily
Inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility being investigated as a homicide
GUNNISON, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The death of a 62-year-old inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is being investigated as a homicide. Ted Claude Davey, of Salt Lake City, was found dead Sunday morning in the Henry housing section at the prison, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Corrections.
etvnews.com
Salas’ Lead Grows
Region 12 continued its season at The Oaks on Thursday afternoon. Just like the first two meets, Carbon’s Bode Salas led the group with a 72. As a team, however, the Dinos came in second place with a score of 318. Richfield remained on top with its 309 round. Coming in third was Grand with 352 while Canyon View beat out Emery 366-371 for fourth place.
etvnews.com
Cornhole, Refreshments and More at Saturday Vibes
Saturday marked the third-to-last Saturday Vibes event for the 2022 summer season on Helper’s historic Main Street. This event’s fundraiser was the Bags N’ Brews Cornhole Tournament, which was underway on Main Street. This tournament benefits the CNS Senior Wish Program, which gives senior patients an opportunity...
Utah prison inmate's death being investigated as homicide
A homicide investigation is underway in the death of an inmate at the Utah State Prison in Gunnison.
etvnews.com
Carbon MTB Makes Opening Statement at Manti
It was the first race of the season as Carbon Mountain Bike Team (MTB) took to the trails at Manti along with the rest of Region 5, which includes 1,000 riders from seventh to 12th grade. The team has been working hard all summer at practices: working on their skills, endurance and confidence.
etvnews.com
Dinos and Spartans Meet at Dixie Flyers Tourney
Both Carbon and Emery traveled south for the Dixie Flyers tournament over the weekend. It was a good opportunity for the young teams to gain experience and spend even more time on the court. While the games did not go the way either side would have liked, there were valuable lessons learned.
Comments / 0