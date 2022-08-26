ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CultureMap Dallas

Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022

Prosper, whose population soared more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020, is prospering as the state’s most popular destination for movers so far this year. The Collin County city ranks first in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. From January 1 to July 5, Prosper saw the highest ratio (253-to-100) of move-in queries vs. move-out queries on the moveBuddha website of any Texas city.
PROSPER, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Cafe at Dallas' AT&T District from famous Food Network chef closes

A downtown Dallas cafe from celebrity chef Amanda Freitag has closed: Rise & Thyme, which served as a linchpin of the buzzy AT&T Discovery District, closed on August 31. Freitag is the acclaimed chef and Food Network regular who has battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, competed for the title of America's Next Iron Chef, and serves as a judge on Chopped.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023

One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Two bakeries are celebrating big birthdays this week, and customers get to partake in the sweet celebrations. The long holiday weekend will bring opportunity for fair food and one big luau, perfect for last summer hurrahs. Save room for an olive oil tasting, oyster and whiskey pairing, an Italian wine tasting sip-and-shop, and more.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend can sometimes be light on events as people take one last opportunity for summer vacation, but this weekend across Dallas features a nice slate. There will be five big concerts, a trio of new local theater productions, a music festival featuring a Dallas favorite, and the end of an exhibition celebrating a renowned animal conservationist.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

