Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Booming Texas region could rival Dallas-Fort Worth as ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ mayor says
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe they're already well on their way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the burgeoning...
9 Dallas-Fort Worth companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks nine Dallas-Fort Worth companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 7 University of Texas...
Fall fitness stretches into September and beyond in Dallas-Fort Worth
This month's round-up of health and fitness-focused events is far-reaching and extra-long — many of the concepts last all month long, and a few stretch into October. We're covering them all, since we'd hate for you to miss out on the many cool concepts that are happening that first weekend of fall.
Rare loft in Dallas' Cedars District on market for first time since 1993
There's a rare loft for sale in Dallas' Cedars District, situated a mere five blocks from Dallas City Hall. It's located at 1311 S. Akard St., just south of I-30, and is on the market for the first time since 1993. It's listed by Admora Partners for $1,399,000. Admora Partners...
Dallas has a new Master Sommelier wine expert and more restaurant news
This roundup of Dallas dining news has lots of fodder including five new restaurant openings, six new menus, and two new pumpkin lineups. In news for snobby foodie types, Dallas just got one new Master Sommelier and one new executive chef. Here's what's happening in restaurant news around Dallas:. Monarch...
Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022
Prosper, whose population soared more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020, is prospering as the state’s most popular destination for movers so far this year. The Collin County city ranks first in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. From January 1 to July 5, Prosper saw the highest ratio (253-to-100) of move-in queries vs. move-out queries on the moveBuddha website of any Texas city.
New Dallas alcohol delivery startup Lollidrop does it cheap and fast
If you're a "support local" kind of person, then you can add a new Dallas delivery service to your list of preferred vendors. It's called Lollidrop, and it's a streamlined alcohol delivery service started by four Dallas entrepreneurs who are pooling their smarts into a new venture. They launched the...
Cafe at Dallas' AT&T District from famous Food Network chef closes
A downtown Dallas cafe from celebrity chef Amanda Freitag has closed: Rise & Thyme, which served as a linchpin of the buzzy AT&T Discovery District, closed on August 31. Freitag is the acclaimed chef and Food Network regular who has battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, competed for the title of America's Next Iron Chef, and serves as a judge on Chopped.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Raise a glass to Texas wine and outdoor fun in friendly Early
Wine lovers, put Early on your must-visit list. Tucked between Austin and Abilene lies the Skies Over Texas winery, where owners Brian and Moira McCue have been bringing their award-winning, handcrafted vinos to Central Texas since 2017. Everything from reds and whites to rosés and sweet varieties are all made...
Italian restaurant in Dallas' Expo Park closes following epic flood
Following a series of calamities including a recent flood, an Italian restaurant in Dallas has closed: Tarantino's Cicchetti Bar & Record Lounge, which persevered through the pandemic, threw in the towel after three years. The restaurant was located in Expo Park, among the areas in Dallas that experienced heavy flooding...
Dallas-Fort Worth is first in U.S. to test Walmart's cute new Canoo EVs
Walmart is deploying a fleet of new electric delivery vehicles, and the first place they're trying them out is none other than Dallas-Fort Worth. According to a release, Walmart signed up in July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Canoo, a high-tech mobility company based in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Dallas jerky company All Y'alls Foods makes tasty vegan plant-based snacks
A Dallas-area company is making waves in the vegan food space: Called All Y'alls Foods, they're famous for their line of plant-based jerky, sold in grocery stores and outlets such as H-E-B, Cox Farms, Lucky Mouth Grocery, Mashup Market, and Nature's Plate. All Y'alls Foods is based in Texas founded...
Texas readies for historic return to moon with new NASA launch date
Space fans across Dallas who are eagerly anticipating America’s historic return to the moon now have a new date. Artemis I will now launch on Saturday, September 3, with a two-hour window beginning at 1:17 pm CDT, NASA has announced. Viewers can tune into the livestream of the rocket...
Top vegan Dallas chef to open restaurant in former Richardson bakery
One of Dallas' top vegan chefs is opening a restaurant in Richardson. Chef Troy Gardner will open TLC Vegan Kitchen, the restaurant concept he founded in 2020, in a space with great vegan karma: the former home of Reverie Bakeshop, at 1930 Coit Rd., well known for its vegan and gluten-free treats.
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Two bakeries are celebrating big birthdays this week, and customers get to partake in the sweet celebrations. The long holiday weekend will bring opportunity for fair food and one big luau, perfect for last summer hurrahs. Save room for an olive oil tasting, oyster and whiskey pairing, an Italian wine tasting sip-and-shop, and more.
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend can sometimes be light on events as people take one last opportunity for summer vacation, but this weekend across Dallas features a nice slate. There will be five big concerts, a trio of new local theater productions, a music festival featuring a Dallas favorite, and the end of an exhibition celebrating a renowned animal conservationist.
Methodist ministers seek abortion exemption and more Dallas news
This roundup of Dallas city news includes a surprising raise for the city manager, a new group that wants to take a freeway down, a big cash outlay from DART, and a group of ministers seeking an exemption from Texas' new abortion law. Here's what happened around Dallas this week:
These are the 10 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for September
The theater calendar is getting busier as the weather (finally) cools down — in fact, fall is the perfect time to bring a picnic to Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre for Shakespeare Dallas' final production of the year. In order of start date, here are 10 local shows to watch this month:
