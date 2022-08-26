Louisville woman wakes up to home burglary

An 83-year-old Louisville woman, who lives alone, was startled awake a little after 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, by a crashing sound followed by the bleating of her home alarm system.

As she was trying to turn her alarm off she noticed that her back door was open and the molding around it broken and lying on the floor.

“Sure enough they kicked the door off of the frame and I had a deadbolt and a regular lock on that door,” she said days later. “By then the alarm people called me and told me to get into a safe place and they were contacting the police.”

She said that she believes the alarm scared off the intruder.

“I don’t even want my mind to go to what might have happened if I had not had that alarm,” she said. “I just think people need to know about this, to be more alert and more aware. I’ve never been a scared person, but now I’m certainly going to be more aware of my surroundings, especially at night.”

Later she realized that her purse, which she had left sitting in a chair near the rear door, had been taken.

Then, four days later, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, a Louisville man attempted to cash a check belonging to the Louisville woman whose purse was taken on Friday.

A teller at the Mill’s Creek branch of Queensborough National Bank in Augusta thought something looked suspicious about the transaction and so told the man that her computer was down and he would have to wait for the money.

Jefferson County Investigator William Schmidt confirmed Wednesday, that Augusta Richmond County deputies took Tyrell Thompson, 21, of Louisville into custody Tuesday after a foot chase after responding to the call from the bank.

Thompson faces charges of forgery in the third degree, interference with government property and misdemeanor obstruction. All of the incidents mentioned here are still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Louisville P.D. and the Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Schmidt said.

According to Louisville Police Chief Jimmy Miller, the city has had four residential burglaries reported this year and several unlocked vehicle burglaries each month.

“There were several cars illegally entered that same morning (Friday, Aug. 12) in Louisville,” Schmidtt said. “Every one of them had left a vehicle unlocked. The locked ones they are leaving alone.”