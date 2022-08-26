ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, GA

Louisville woman wakes up to home burglary

By Parish Howard, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOq8f_0hWumu5g00

An 83-year-old Louisville woman, who lives alone, was startled awake a little after 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, by a crashing sound followed by the bleating of her home alarm system.

As she was trying to turn her alarm off she noticed that her back door was open and the molding around it broken and lying on the floor.

“Sure enough they kicked the door off of the frame and I had a deadbolt and a regular lock on that door,” she said days later. “By then the alarm people called me and told me to get into a safe place and they were contacting the police.”

She said that she believes the alarm scared off the intruder.

“I don’t even want my mind to go to what might have happened if I had not had that alarm,” she said. “I just think people need to know about this, to be more alert and more aware. I’ve never been a scared person, but now I’m certainly going to be more aware of my surroundings, especially at night.”

Later she realized that her purse, which she had left sitting in a chair near the rear door, had been taken.

Then, four days later, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, a Louisville man attempted to cash a check belonging to the Louisville woman whose purse was taken on Friday.

A teller at the Mill’s Creek branch of Queensborough National Bank in Augusta thought something looked suspicious about the transaction and so told the man that her computer was down and he would have to wait for the money.

Jefferson County Investigator William Schmidt confirmed Wednesday, that Augusta Richmond County deputies took Tyrell Thompson, 21, of Louisville into custody Tuesday after a foot chase after responding to the call from the bank.

Thompson faces charges of forgery in the third degree, interference with government property and misdemeanor obstruction. All of the incidents mentioned here are still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Louisville P.D. and the Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Schmidt said.

According to Louisville Police Chief Jimmy Miller, the city has had four residential burglaries reported this year and several unlocked vehicle burglaries each month.

“There were several cars illegally entered that same morning (Friday, Aug. 12) in Louisville,” Schmidtt said. “Every one of them had left a vehicle unlocked. The locked ones they are leaving alone.”

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

17-year-old suspect shot by Hancock County deputy

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect was injured in a shooting by a Hancock County deputy that’s now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday after a deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Shoals Road. When the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, GA
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize these 3 Columbia County auto theft suspects?

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify three persons wanted for auto thefts in the area. The sheriff’s office is looking to identify a male and two female suspects who were involved in entering autos at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Name released for 24-year-old murder victim at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday morning identified a man found dead the day before at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake. Authorities are investigating the death as a murder. The crime scene was at the...
GROVETOWN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Miller
WRDW-TV

Daughter accused of stealing thousands from elderly mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reports a daughter has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from her mother. On Aug. 22, authorities received an elder abuse report from Adult Protective Services. The report says the victim has been a hospice resident at...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County patrol cars damaged in crash on Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County cars were found damaged after an apparent crash on Tobacco Road. The crash site was near the Richmond County Correctional Institution. Our News 12 crew on the scene says tow trucks arrived to remove the damaged cars after 10 a.m. One car had...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Grovetown Man Found Dead at Clarks Hill Recreation Area

A man’s body was found in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Clarks Hill Recreation Area on Strom Thurmond Reservoir. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the body of 24 year old Thomas Arthur Berry of Grovetown was found in a submerged vehicle just after 7:00 a.m. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation. Officials said yesterday Berry was murdered. An autopsy will be performed Friday.
GROVETOWN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Louisville#Burglary#Jefferson County
WRDW-TV

GBI helps investigate shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old was shot last week in Thomson the day before the school district cracked down on student behavior at football games. Thomson Police Chief Courtney Gale said the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon on Second Street and the student was transported to a local hospital. The...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

SLED investigating murder after body found at Thurmond Lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Wednesday afternoon at Clarks Hill, and authorities are investigating it as a murder. The McCormick County Coroner’s Office confirmed the incident but had no further information. The location appeared to be the Clarks Hill Recreation Area beach on Strom Thurmond...
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities. Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Three injured by weekend shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men suffered injuries in shooting incidents over the weekend in Augusta. The first shooting happened Saturday evening at a local Hampton Inn. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at inn’s location at 306 Timbercreek Lane at 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

BREAKING: Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County jury convicted Marc Wilson of involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of 17-year old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was facing felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges but was convicted on a lesser charge.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy