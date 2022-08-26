ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralized scheduling tool for monkeypox vaccine now available

By Parish Howard, Augusta Chronicle
 6 days ago
Despite images and rumors posted on social media over the last few weeks, Jefferson County Public Health Nurse Manager Leigh Davis said Wednesday, Aug. 17, that there are no documented cases of monkeypox currently in the area.

"The last I was told is that there were no cases in our 13-county district around Augusta," said Leigh Davis, the county health department's nurse manager. "We are getting information right now about the vaccine."

Davis said that she has been sent photos that people had posted on social media about the cases, but none of those have been confirmed.

"There are no documented cases," she said. "I'm not saying it's not here, but no one has showed up at a doctor's office and presented with it."

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has created an online scheduling tool to assist people seeking to schedule an appointment for the monkeypox vaccine. The scheduling tool as well as a helpline are available at dph.ga.gov/monkeypox or by calling the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at (888) 457-0186.

DPH is offering a first and second dose of the Jynneos™ monkeypox vaccine, however, because supplies of this vaccine are limited, they are currently being prioritized to individuals who may have been exposed.

A representative from DPH's district office said the online tool has been put in place to help DPH coordinate monkeypox vaccinations by making all appointments scheduled in one place rather than through each individual health department. The availability of the vaccine, she said, will be updated regularly to reflect the allocation of vaccine that Georgia receives from the federal government.

This virus is spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluid and also by respiratory secretions during face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, including kissing, cuddling or sex.

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has the virus can be infected and DPH suggests that anyone who suspects they may have contracted the virus to seek testing as soon as possible.

To avoid getting the virus, DPH recommends avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox and to wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

For more information about monkeypox, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/monkeypox or https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.


