ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, GA

JCHS senior serves on state Youth Advisory Council

By Parish Howard, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xwCj_0hWumsKE00

Of 180 applicants statewide, Jefferson County High School senior Mary Wilhelmina Hodges is one of 10 chosen to serve on the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2022 Youth Advisory Council (YAC).

“This is a huge honor for her,” said Dr. Sam Dasher, Hodges’ county school superintendent.

The council was created to give high school students an opportunity to provide meaningful input to school board members across the state while exercising opportunities to enhance leadership skills and affect change for students.

“Mary Wilhelmina’s written application and video submission reflected the engaging, hardworking, and insightfulness that we searched for during the selection process,” a GSBA representative said in a letter to her school.

Applicants were encouraged to discuss issues in either their local community or across the state that impact students and their education.

Hodges focused on physical education and literacy.

Since 2017 and later as Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Hodges promoted a platform she called Take Ten.

“It encourages people to get the recommended amount of exercise,” Hodges said. “Physical education is so important. It helps us not only physically but also mentally. It helps you participate and be more alert in the classroom. We need those breaks throughout the day. In the state of Georgia middle school students are not even required to take a PE class and high school students are only required to take one PE class for one semester out of all four years.”

Hodges said that the GSBA works to represent county school boards throughout the state both in highly metropolitan areas and across rural Georgia.

“This summer we met and had a retreat with our leaders and we sat down and talked about those topics we put on our applications,” she said. “We are going to speak at the GSBA annual conference in December about three main topics from all the different topics we brought to that meeting this summer that we think are important for the state of Georgia.”

Hodges said that no other youth council had brought the needs for exercise and physical education before the GSBA before and the council chose it to present in December.

Several other students talked about mental health needs, but Hodges said that physical exercise benefits a person’s mental health.

The council holds monthly video-conference calls in which they discuss their topics for the presentation in December.

“I am excited to be representing Jefferson County,” Hodges said. “We’re such a small community but I am very blessed to be able to use my voice to be an advocate for not only the State of Georgia, but Jefferson County as well, and to be able to advocate for things that are important to me and very important to have in our daily lives.”

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Wrens Police Department issues advisory regarding increased fights in area

WRENS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Wrens Police Department says it has seen an increase in fights in the past week. Saturday, Chief John Maynard posted on the Department's Facebook page about a large fight that was set to happen in Pine Valley. According to the post, most of the fights involved juveniles. The police department says it is working with school officials and the Department of Juvenile Justice to identify all parties involved.
WRENS, GA
WJBF

Crime increasing in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley. Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight. During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they […]
WRENS, GA
WJBF

Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Two shot on Nordahl Drive in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Hotel shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday night, a man allegedly destroyed his hotel room and fired a gun several times, striking a man in another hotel room. At 6:44pm, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriffs Office responded to the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek lane. They found one victim who had...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Council#School Board#Metropolitan Areas#K12#Youth Advisory Council
WJBF

Mother pleads for return of missing son

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is pleading for her son’s return after his disappearance four weeks ago. “I know I’d tell him I love him and I’ve missed him and I would give him a big hug,” Sally Williams told NewsChannel 6 as she waits for her son’s return. It’s been more than four […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Aiken man dead following high-speed chase in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a high-speed chase in Richmond County. Authorities say Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, was driving his vehicle on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Heath was pronounced dead at the […]
wfxg.com

Suspect identified in Augusta murder

(AUGUSTA, Ga) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the murder of a woman Tuesday morning. Cynthia Wright, 43 years old, was shot and killed at the 1100 block of 5th street around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Cornell Thomas is wanted for Murder, Possession of Firearm During...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Herschel Walker bows out of Warnock debate

Senate candidate Herschel Walker will not participate in a debate in Macon with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock this fall. During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he is declining to attend the Oct. 13 event and explained his reasoning. “I'm not going to respond to anything because you...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
wgac.com

Two Men Shot in South Augusta Early Sunday Morning

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a shooting at 12:36 a.m. today in the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road. Deputies found two male victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta man shot and killed early Saturday morning

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- “I just can’t figure it out. I thought everybody was trying to live as long as they could– that’s what I’m trying to do.”  Just after 2 A-M deputies responded to an incident on the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle and Cornell Drive. 29- year-old Nakendrick Dewayne Glover was shot at least […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy