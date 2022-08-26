Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Extremely Local News: Minding your lights as birds begin to migrate
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Fall migration has begun in Chicago, but birds can get confused by light and windows. Turning off the lights after 11 p.m. and drawing blinds can help.
The reason behind the deadly overdose surge in McHenry County
Laura Crain, drug free program coordinator at McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a rise in fatal overdoses in McHenry County and how people can take action to prevent overdoses and related deaths. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
A 1982 Roy Leonard visit with Jerry Lewis: ‘I’m not going to leave this place without letting them know I cared about something while I was here’
For decades, Labor Day weekend was synonymous with the Jerry Lewis telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. On October 1, 1982, Lewis visited the WGN Radio studios to talk with Roy Leonard about a number of topics, including the release of his book, Jerry Lewis: In Person. This was the during the era when WGN-TV would broadcast the telethon in Chicago but most years would air the final few hours on tape delay following an afternoon Cubs game. During their conversation, Jerry mentioned how, after hosting that year’s telethon in Las Vegas, he put the cable feed of WGN-TV on in his home and watched the delayed final portions of the telecast, hosted in Chicago by Roy. Jerry expressed how much he enjoyed watching Roy host the local segments, saying, “My appreciation is only exceeded by my gratitude and my respect.”
Can you live longer if your cholesterol is high?
Dr. Micah Eimer, cardiologist and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Glenview, Evanston and Deerfield Outpatient Centers, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain whether a higher cholesterol count is associated with longer life. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern...
Meet WallyGator, the emotional support alligator
Joie Henney joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how his unusual relationship with WallyGator came to be, and how the reptile eventually became his emotional support animal and internet sensation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Paul Vallas plans to tackle CPD’s staffing crisis
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how he would solve the Chicago Police Department’s staffing crisis if he’s elected in 2023. Vallas also reacts to the bus of undocumented immigrants sent to the city by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and what should be done with them. Follow […]
Sara Andreas answers your questions!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/22 Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company shares her expertise to answer listener questions! To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
Could ‘boomeranging’ get you the pay raise you always wanted?
Dr. Chris Mullen, Ph.D., executive director The Workforce Institute at UKG, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what ‘boomeranging’ in the workforce is, and why many people are doing it in hopes of getting the salary they desire. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
Robert R. Andreas & Sons will not charge you an assessment fee!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company joins the show to talk about how their offer free assessments to their customers! To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
New scam involving student loan forgiveness
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss student loan forgiveness scams and checking with the U.S. Department of Education’s website when dealing with this type of situation. Later, Steve addresses payday loan scams, verified social media account scams, and fake offers for free gas station gift cards.
This Week in Chicago History: Wrigley Field ivy, Ozzy Osbourne, Jazz Fest attendance and more
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the Wrigley Field ivy being planted in 1937, Ozzy Osbourne performing one of the worst renditions of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” ever sung at Wrigley, Ray Charles being the cause of an all time attendance record just by performing in Jazz Fest, iconic store fronts being opened throughout Chicago over the years and more.
There’s plenty to do at ‘Sundays on State’
Kiana DiStasi, chief marketing and communications officer of Chicago Loop Alliance, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the second year of Sundays on State, and the different activities you can do if you decide to attend. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Wintrust Business Minute: ExteNet Systems moves to Texas and Chicago home prices increase
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. ExteNet Systems, a provider of wireless networks, is moving its headquarters from Lisle to Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. The company employs about 350 people, including 120 in Lisle. Several of ExteNet’s biggest clients are in Texas, including stadiums used by the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.
Will cities in Illinois adopt the ranked-choice voting format?
Gary Schotz is an advertising business veteran and spokesperson for Fair Vote Illinois whom Bob Sirott affectionately describes as ‘The Jaded Chicago Ad Guy.’ Schotz joins Bob to talk about what ranked-choice voting is and how it works, how Evanston could potentially become in first city in Illinois to use this voting format, and which other areas in Illinois are subject adopt this format.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Dan Proft responds to Mayor Lighfoot’s ‘racial demagoguery’
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/30/2022): On this edition, the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer and conservative political advocate Dan Proft joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s accusing Proft’s People Who Play By the Rules super PAC of darkening her skin tone in ads to scare white people in the suburbs. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Innovation DuPage is taking small businesses to the next level
Managing Director Dan Facchini and President and Board Chair Joe Cassidy of Innovation DuPage join host Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Innovation DuPage is a community built around the needs of startups, entrepreneurs, and small business owners. The trio talk about the three founding partners, their upcoming economic forum, and more.
