E! News

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star in Fiery Messages

Chrishell Stause isn't buying what one of her co-stars is apparently selling. As cameras continue to roll for season six of Netflix's Selling Sunset, Chrishell isn't holding back on the drama currently brewing behind the scenes. In a series of messages shared to her Instagram Stories Aug. 31, the real estate agent slammed one of her unnamed co-stars for "being in need of attention."
E! News

Could Star Jones Ever Return to The View? She Says...

Watch: The View Announces TWO New Co-Hosts: Find Out Who. Could Star Jones ever be a part of our daytime view again?. Well, the Divorce Court judge says the chances of us ever seeing her back on the daytime ABC show, The View it's going to be a hard... no.
E! News

Milly Alcock Shares How the House of the Dragon Cast Kept Cool on "Incredibly Hot" Set

Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. For Milly Alcock, the hardest part of re-creating Westeros isn't the dragons—it's the heat. The House of the Dragon star shared that because the series only uses "source" lighting—meaning they emulate lighting that would happen naturally in the world of the show, like sunlight, moonlight or torchlight—Alcock says it can get a bit steamy on-set.
Lee Byung Hun
E! News

Derry Girls' Last Season Finally Has a Premiere Date on Netflix

Watch: "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets. It's the beginning of the end. Fans of Derry Girls now have an official date for when the third and final season of the comedy will premiere on Netflix. Season three, which already premiered in April 2022 in the UK, is set to have its international premiere on the streamer in October.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
E! News

News 9 Anchors Mourn “Beautiful Friend” Neena Pacholke

Neena Pacholke will always be loved by her News 9 colleagues. The Wisconsin news community are sharing emotional tributes to the late news anchor, describing her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend." Neena's News 9 co-anchor Brendan Mackey, was among reflecting on his friendship with his late colleague, sharing how much fun he had alongside Neena.
E! News

Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago

Stacey Dash had an emotional reaction this week when she learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The Clueless actress—who was previously open about her past drug addiction—uploaded a video of herself breaking down in tears after finding out that the rapper had passed away in April 2021 from a cocaine-induced heart attack.
E! News

Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony

Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
E! News

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word

Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot. Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby No. 2: EVERYTHING We Know. Khloe Kardashian is here to keep you up with her growing family. Three weeks after news broke that she welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, the Kardashians star and mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson addressed her latest baby news in an interview with Elle.
E! News

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast

Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
E! News

Madonna Admits Her Marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn Weren't the "Best Idea"

Watch: Madonna Reveals Sex Obsession & Marriage Regrets. Madonna has some regrets. The "Vogue" singer recently shared a video of herself on YouTube featuring herself answering 50 questions from fans about her new album, Finally Enough Love, as well as her life and career. And when asked about a decision she now feels wasn't the best idea, Madonna didn't hesitate to respond.
E! News

