Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star in Fiery Messages
Chrishell Stause isn't buying what one of her co-stars is apparently selling. As cameras continue to roll for season six of Netflix's Selling Sunset, Chrishell isn't holding back on the drama currently brewing behind the scenes. In a series of messages shared to her Instagram Stories Aug. 31, the real estate agent slammed one of her unnamed co-stars for "being in need of attention."
Could Star Jones Ever Return to The View? She Says...
Watch: The View Announces TWO New Co-Hosts: Find Out Who. Could Star Jones ever be a part of our daytime view again?. Well, the Divorce Court judge says the chances of us ever seeing her back on the daytime ABC show, The View it's going to be a hard... no.
Milly Alcock Shares How the House of the Dragon Cast Kept Cool on "Incredibly Hot" Set
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. For Milly Alcock, the hardest part of re-creating Westeros isn't the dragons—it's the heat. The House of the Dragon star shared that because the series only uses "source" lighting—meaning they emulate lighting that would happen naturally in the world of the show, like sunlight, moonlight or torchlight—Alcock says it can get a bit steamy on-set.
Selling the OC's Alexandra Rose Says Multiple Co-Stars Blocked Her on Social Media
Unlike Orange County, everything isn't always bright and sunny for these reality stars. The cast of Netflix's new series Selling the OC—which debuted on Aug. 24— got Down in the DMs on the latest episode of the E! News digital series. And according to Alexandra Rose, some of her fellow Oppenheim Group realtors took their on-screen beef with her to social media.
Derry Girls' Last Season Finally Has a Premiere Date on Netflix
Watch: "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets. It's the beginning of the end. Fans of Derry Girls now have an official date for when the third and final season of the comedy will premiere on Netflix. Season three, which already premiered in April 2022 in the UK, is set to have its international premiere on the streamer in October.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Meet the Castaways of Survivor’s Most “Extreme” Season Yet
Survivors, drop your buffs. CBS announced the cast of the hit reality competition's 43rd season Aug. 31, and we've got a sneak peek at 18 castaways who are getting ready to fight it out on the beach. Castaways include everyone from a U.S. paralympic runner to a 19-year-old pet cremator....
News 9 Anchors Mourn “Beautiful Friend” Neena Pacholke
Neena Pacholke will always be loved by her News 9 colleagues. The Wisconsin news community are sharing emotional tributes to the late news anchor, describing her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend." Neena's News 9 co-anchor Brendan Mackey, was among reflecting on his friendship with his late colleague, sharing how much fun he had alongside Neena.
Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago
Stacey Dash had an emotional reaction this week when she learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The Clueless actress—who was previously open about her past drug addiction—uploaded a video of herself breaking down in tears after finding out that the rapper had passed away in April 2021 from a cocaine-induced heart attack.
Actress Charlbi Dean’s Fiancé Speaks Out After Her Death
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Luke Volker is grieving after the loss of his fiancée. Just a few days after actress Charlbi Dean passed away at age 32, Luke shared a heart-wrenching video to Instagram to address her death. "I wanted to just post a...
Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony
Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
Jennette McCurdy Felt "Self-Righteous" When She Allegedly Turned Down "Hush Money" From Nickelodeon
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy is standing her ground. The former child star touched on her difficult decision to turn down what she described as "hush money" from Nickelodeon following harassment she says she endured from a male boss. "I approach it from my...
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot. Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby No. 2: EVERYTHING We Know. Khloe Kardashian is here to keep you up with her growing family. Three weeks after news broke that she welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, the Kardashians star and mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson addressed her latest baby news in an interview with Elle.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship. The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News. E! News has...
Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast
Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Preview: Elizabeth Won't Sing for an Audience
Watch: Elizabeth Wants to Make Nursery Rhyme Music on 90 Day Fiance. Elizabeth has some stage fright. In this exclusive clip from Sept. 4's episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth is giving a tour of her house to some friends when she reveals a possible career switch.
Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About "Devastating" Split From Lost Co-star Evangeline Lilly
Watch: Simu Liu SPEAKS OUT Against Evangeline Lilly's Vaccine Stance. Dominic Monaghan and Evangeline Lilly are islands apart these days. The Lord of the Rings actor recently got candid about his past relationships, revealing that his biggest heartbreak was his split from his Lost co-star. "I've only really got my...
Madonna Admits Her Marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn Weren't the "Best Idea"
Watch: Madonna Reveals Sex Obsession & Marriage Regrets. Madonna has some regrets. The "Vogue" singer recently shared a video of herself on YouTube featuring herself answering 50 questions from fans about her new album, Finally Enough Love, as well as her life and career. And when asked about a decision she now feels wasn't the best idea, Madonna didn't hesitate to respond.
