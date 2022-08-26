Read full article on original website
Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change
Watch: Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer. Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty. Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Proves Maternity Fashion Can Still Be Extra Hot
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen's latest maternity look is red hot, hot, hot. The supermodel, who announced earlier this month that she is pregnant and expecting another child with husband John Legend, recently showcased her growing baby bump in a sexy strawberry-colored sequins mini dress by Retrofête.
Rachel Bilson Clears the Air With Chace Crawford After Freaking Out Over Past Romance Rumors
Watch: Chace Crawford Talks "Gossip Girl" Reboot & "The Boys" Rachel Bilson is setting the record straight on the past relationship rumors between her and Chace Crawford. On the Aug. 29 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the Gossip Girl actor reminisced on hanging out in the 2000s, and the O.C. star explained how a sighting of the two together turned into rumors they were dating.
Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star in Fiery Messages
Chrishell Stause isn't buying what one of her co-stars is apparently selling. As cameras continue to roll for season six of Netflix's Selling Sunset, Chrishell isn't holding back on the drama currently brewing behind the scenes. In a series of messages shared to her Instagram Stories Aug. 31, the real estate agent slammed one of her unnamed co-stars for "being in need of attention."
Go Behind the Scenes of The Kardashians Season 2 Shoot With Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
Watch: 7 Times Kylie Jenner Had the Time of Her Life. Kylie Jenner is here to help you keep up with The Kardashians. On Aug. 31, the reality star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her promotional shoot for the second season of her family's Hulu series. In a video montage shared on TikTok, Kylie was joined by her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who she shares with Travis Scott, as she posed for a glamorous photo shoot inside a sound stage.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago
Stacey Dash had an emotional reaction this week when she learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The Clueless actress—who was previously open about her past drug addiction—uploaded a video of herself breaking down in tears after finding out that the rapper had passed away in April 2021 from a cocaine-induced heart attack.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship. The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News. E! News has...
Actress Charlbi Dean’s Fiancé Speaks Out After Her Death
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Luke Volker is grieving after the loss of his fiancée. Just a few days after actress Charlbi Dean passed away at age 32, Luke shared a heart-wrenching video to Instagram to address her death. "I wanted to just post a...
Jennette McCurdy Felt "Self-Righteous" When She Allegedly Turned Down "Hush Money" From Nickelodeon
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy is standing her ground. The former child star touched on her difficult decision to turn down what she described as "hush money" from Nickelodeon following harassment she says she endured from a male boss. "I approach it from my...
How Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Are Weighing in Amid Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Feud
Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. The husbands have entered the chat. Jason Aldean and Ryan Hurd are showing support for their respective wives Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris after the women shared a tense social media exchange over comments Brittany made about gender identity.
Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair
Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
Hilary Duff "Ousted" By 3-Year-Old Daughter Who Told Soccer Coaches About Her Diarrhea
Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff is sending a message to fellow parents. The How I Met Your Father star shared the embarrassing lesson she learned after she received a text about what her 3-year-old daughter Banks told her soccer coaches...involving her recent diarrhea experience.
The Truth About Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status After Their Vacation
Watch: Bradley Cooper DATING Huma Abedin Thanks to Anna Wintour?. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make co-parenting look like a tropical vacation. On Aug. 28, Irina shared a glimpse into their life as co-parents by posting a carousel of images from a recent beach vacation they took with their daughter Lea. One of the photos in her roundup featured both Irina and Bradley posing together on the sand. The supermodel paired the post with a red heart emoji, leading many fans to speculate that she and the A Star Is Born actor—who split in 2019—were back on.
Madonna Admits Her Marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn Weren't the "Best Idea"
Watch: Madonna Reveals Sex Obsession & Marriage Regrets. Madonna has some regrets. The "Vogue" singer recently shared a video of herself on YouTube featuring herself answering 50 questions from fans about her new album, Finally Enough Love, as well as her life and career. And when asked about a decision she now feels wasn't the best idea, Madonna didn't hesitate to respond.
Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast
Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo With Furry Friend
Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son. Maralee Nichols son is growing up alongside an adorable pup. The fitness model shared a new photo of her 8-month-old son Theo—whose father is Tristan Thompson—on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the baby boy can be seen resting on his stomach facing away from the camera with a fluffy Pomeranian sitting next to him.
Emma Heming Willis Says Her "Grief Can Be Paralyzing" Amid Husband Bruce's Health Battle
Watch: Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis. Emma Heming Willis is opening up about what her last few months have looked like. Six months after her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis was made public, Emma, 44, got raw and honest about her grief on social media. "This was the summer of self discovery," she began her Aug. 30 Instagram post which featured a video of herself doing various tasks such as gardening, working out, and painting. "Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active."
See Dylan Sprouse and Girlfriend Barbara Palvin Share Sweet Kiss on the Red Carpet
Watch: Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin took their love abroad to Italy for the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where they walked the White Noise red carpet together hand in hand. It's clear the pair remain as happy as ever as they couldn't help but share a sweet moment together in photographs taken on Aug. 31.
Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance
Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
