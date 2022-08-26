Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now
As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Didn't Recognize Her New Face'
It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous family are fans of cosmetic surgery (be it going under the knife or having less invasive procedures) even if they don’t always admit it. However, the 41-year-old newly-single Skims founder may have taken things a little too far after splitting with boyfriend-of-nine-months Pete Davidson, as fans have said that she looked completely unrecognizable in one of her latest Instagram Stories. And we’re inclined to agree with them!
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
Rob Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘Pretty Princess’ in Rare Comment
Showing up! Rob Kardashian showed support for his sister Khloé Kardashian by calling her a “pretty princess” in a rare comment. Khloé, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, to promote her brand, Good American, by sharing a...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Styles Her Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Floral Dress
Chrissy Teigen is glowing and growing! The Cravings author, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her whimsical pregnancy style while on vacation with her family. Teigen, 36, shared a photo and video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed her rocking a salmon-colored maxi dress. The TV personality's gorgeous […]
Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover
Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
Khloé Kardashian Fans Can’t Figure out How She Can Take Care of a Baby With Her Ultra Long Nails
Here's a look at fan reactions to Khloé Kardashian keeping long nails while parenting, and Khloé's own response to the critique.
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Kardashian Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Kanye West’s Boots
The paparazzi recently snapped Ye out with his daughters, and Kardashian fans took to Reddit to weigh in on his big boots.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
'I'm Not Kim': Kid Cudi Fires Back At Frenemy Kanye West After Rapper 'Used His Power' To Trash Him, Says There's No Turning Back
Rapper Kid Cudi finally addressed his long-standing beef with friend-turned-nemesis Kanye West, slamming the rapper for using his "power" and platform to "f--- with me." The Day 'n' Nite lyricist, 38, went off about the Yeezy designer's actions in an explosive new tell-all interview, revealing his side of the story after their falling out in February.Radar can confirm that drama kicked off after West, 45, removed Cudi's contributions from his Donda 2 album over the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker's friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian in the wake of Ye's split from the Skims founder. He revealed that...
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Here's The Real Reason Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Broke Up!
We may have not seen their shock split coming, but according to sources, both Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson knew that their romance “wasn’t going to work” for quite some time! So what was the real reason for them going their separate ways?. Although Kim’s estranged ex-husband...
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
E! News
