Lawrence Township Trustees

KEY ACTION Heard a scrap tire disposal day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, or whenever four containers are full, Sept. 10 at Lawrence Township building, 10867 Industrial Parkway, Bolivar.

DISCUSSION: The event is free to Lawrence Township residents (only) and up to 10 tires per person may be brought to the site. No semi, tractor tires or rims will be accepted. Business or commercial tires will not be accepted. For additional information contact Katie Seward of the County Health Department, who is sponsoring the event, to reduce mosquito breeding areas

In another matter, Trustee Chairman Matt Ritterbeck said at the current time there is not a favorable rate available for the aggregation program. When a favorable rate becomes available for natural gas and electric, township residents will be given the opportunity to participate Ritterbeck said no one has any control over the natural gas and electric rates. Currently all residents are being billed by American Electric Power or Columbia Gas for utility services.

OTHER ACTION

Learned American Electric Power (AEP) is constructing distribution lines on Everhart Rd.

Heard there will be a replacement of a five-year, 2-mill Scenic Hills Road District levy, which does not include the villages of Bolivar and Zoar. If approved, according to Larry Lindberg, county auditor, the levy will begin to be collected Jan. 1, 2024 and would generate $259,512 annually The funds are used for road repair and items pertaining to care for the township roads.

Heard Sheriff deputies park their vehicles at the township building. The township only has one cruiser. A police levy was passed in 1994 and generates $93,000 annually.

Learned from Zoar Mayor Scott Gordon, the council is re-purposing the former fire station building. He wants to keep the siren and tie it in with the county system. Staley’s of New Philadelphia will be inspecting the siren. Bolivar Fire Chief Shawn Lynch said a study should be done on the matter. The siren does not warn residents that are inside a residence only if they are outside.

Heard a complaint about a retention basin located on private property in Olde Hilltop, a new development in Wilkshire Hills. It is collecting storm water and is not dry. Township Zoning Inspector Ron Weekley said the basin does not have a silt fence and has not been pumped out. The property owners were asked to contact County’s Regional Planning office and the engineer who designed the basin. Weekley will also contact the developer.

Heard plans to begin the paving project in the township is tentatively set for Sept.

FOR YOUR INFO

Trustees agreed to inspect a property on French Hill Rd. that was mowed by township employees and damage was caused to the property. Trustees agreed to reseed the grass and place straw at the area. They will also replace some small peach trees.

The new fire engine/aerial truck for the Bolivar VFD is in service.

The Bolivar VFD has formed a transition committee and plans are to visit Bolivar and Zoar officials to discuss any concerns and what they want the from the fire department in the future. Members of the committee are Assistant Fire Chief, Rick Wigfield, Lt. Matt Seward, Lt. Jason Ely, and Patrick Kline.

UP NEXT meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in the township building.