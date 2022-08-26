Frontier Airlines adding a nonstop leg from Nashville to Phoenix in January

Frontier Airlines is expanding its nonstop flight services, adding a leg from Nashville to Phoenix three times a week.

Frontier currently offers non-stop services from Nashville to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Philadelphia.

Nashville is one of 10 cities included in the expansion. Services will begin locally on January 12.

“Phoenix is one of the most desirable leisure destinations in the southwestern U.S. and we are pleased to now offer Nashville-area consumers nonstop service via Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right,'" said Daniel Shurz, a senior vice president at Frontier Airlines.

