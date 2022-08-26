ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier Airlines adding a nonstop leg from Nashville to Phoenix in January

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 6 days ago

Frontier Airlines is expanding its nonstop flight services, adding a leg from Nashville to Phoenix three times a week.

Frontier currently offers non-stop services from Nashville to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Philadelphia.

Nashville is one of 10 cities included in the expansion. Services will begin locally on January 12.

“Phoenix is one of the most desirable leisure destinations in the southwestern U.S. and we are pleased to now offer Nashville-area consumers nonstop service via Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right,'" said Daniel Shurz, a senior vice president at Frontier Airlines.

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Frontier Airlines adding a nonstop leg from Nashville to Phoenix in January

