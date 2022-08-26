Elaina Ball, first female CEO of Fayetteville's Public Works Commission, to resign Sept. 2

The CEO of Fayetteville’s Public Works Commission is stepping down after less than two years on the job.

Elaina Ball, who also serves as the utility’s general manager, will be leaving Sept. 2 to take a position in her home state of Texas, according to a statement released by PWC officials Friday afternoon. She became the utility’s first female CEO and general manager when she came from El Paso Electric in December 2020.

Mick Noland, PWC’s chief operations officer for water resources, will become interim CEO/general manager when Ball leaves. He has overseen the utility’s Water Resources Division since 1993, according to the statement.

Ball said in the statement that leading PWC was an honor and a privilege. She said the decision to leave was difficult because of the deep ties she developed to Fayetteville and Cumberland County.

“I am making this decision for my family and for a role that … affords an opportunity to return to our home state of Texas,” she said. “This is a terrific community that I have enjoyed being a part of and I will continue to be a strong supporter and advocate of both PWC and Fayetteville/Cumberland County.”

Evelyn Shaw, chair of the PWC, said that it’s difficult to say goodbye to someone who voluntarily became part of the PWC family.

“On behalf of the Fayetteville PWC Commissioners, we understand that sometimes people must move toward opportunities that cannot be denied,” she said.

The statement said PWC achieved many significant accomplishments during Ball’s tenure. They include:

Securing a historic low interest rate when financing $94.7 million of revenue bonds.

Maintaining base electric rates through the 2023 fiscal year and introducing new optional electric rates that will incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles and rooftop solar.

Finalizing PWC’s partnership with Metronet, which is investing in $70 million of fiber optic infrastructure in Fayetteville and assisting with significant economic development projects.

Taking successful legal action to improve the response and responsibility for industrial polluters in the Cape Fear River.

Announcing plans for a first-of-its-kind renewable energy project that will use multiple biogas sources.

Expanding PWC’s battery/energy storage capacity to two megawatts in a continuing effort to lower PWC power costs.

PWC provides electric, water and wastewater services to more than 119,000 customers, according to its website. It has more than 650 employees, an annual operating budget of more than $405 million, and total assets of $1.44 billion, the site says.

