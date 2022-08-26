Hy-Vee plans summit, pitch competition with $45K+ in investments for minority-, women-owned businesses

A Midwest supermarket chain announced this week a new event to help showcase its commitment to advancing minority- and women-owned companies at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit is set for Sept. 27 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, courtesy of the Chiefs, and is expected to feature an expo offering resources for small businesses, educational presentations and panel discussions.

A pitch competition for minority- and women-owned businesses is also planned with local entrepreneurs invited to apply for the chance to showcase their products or services during the summit. Selected applicants will present to a panel of judges for the chance to win a $30,000 grand prize as an investment for future endeavors.

Categories for the pitch competition include: economically viable and/or previously tested products or services: food and beverage; product innovation and technology; and health, wellness and beauty.

Click here to submit an application. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1.

A panel of judges will select one winner to earn $30,000. Additionally, one first-place winner will be selected from each pitch category (three total) to win $5,000 each. Additional cash investments will be awarded, and select finalists may be invited to participate in a roundtable discussion regarding their product or service following the summit.

“Hy-Vee remains committed to inclusivity by expanding and enhancing product and service offerings that support various needs, lifestyles and backgrounds,” the company said in a press release. “The summit gives local minority- and women-owned businesses the opportunity to grow and prosper, while providing Hy-Vee customers with meaningful solutions to make their lives easier, healthier and happier.”

A majority of the summit (speakers and panel group discussions) will be held at Tower Club East at GEHA Field, in addition to other rooms nearby. The pitch competition is planned for Tower Club West.

Community groups and organizations, area businesses and other professionals interested in supporting or networking with small-business owners are invited to attend the summit at no cost.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $12 billion annually.

