INDIANAPOLIS — Planned Parenthood, along with other women’s health groups, have filed a lawsuit to block Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect. The lawsuit, which was filed in state court this week, argues that the new law violates the right to privacy and equal privileges protections under the Indiana Constitution. The suit was filed by Planned Parenthood’s Great Northwest group along with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation and All-Options, Inc.

