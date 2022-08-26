ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WANE-TV

Blackburn Romey offer free motorcycle in giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Law firm Blackburn Romey announced the winner of its annual Harley Davidson Street Bob Special Wednesday as a way to celebrate being a part of the Indiana riders' community. The firm's website announced Timothy Roberts as the winner. "This is cool," Roberts...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

17 Allen County schools, districts receive school safety grants

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for school safety investments, with a portion of that money going to 17 Allen County schools and districts. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools across the state,...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

New Fall outlook brings toasty temps

Astronomical fall begins on September 22 but meteorologists have long recognized that fall starts on September first. This is what is called 'meteorological fall'. For weather record-keeping purposes, the seasons are broken down into three-month periods which always begin on the first of the month. So September first is the start of fall.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Drought spreads over the last week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We have wrapped up Meteorological Summer in a rainfall deficit. Meteorologists begin Meteorological Summer on June 1 and Meteorological Fall on September 1 to keep records consistent. With that in mind, let's talk about how we faired this summer in terms of rainfall and how that has impacted our drought this week.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour

HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
TEXAS STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Binational ‘Most Wanted’ program expands to Arizona

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Five suspected members of transnational criminal organizations preying on migrants along the Mexico-Arizona border now find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement officials in two countries. Their photos of the five will be featured in posters as part of the "Se Busca...
TUCSON, AZ
WANE-TV

Planned Parenthood, other groups file lawsuit to block Indiana abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — Planned Parenthood, along with other women's health groups, have filed a lawsuit to block Indiana's near-total ban on abortion from taking effect. The lawsuit, which was filed in state court this week, argues that the new law violates the right to privacy and equal privileges protections under the Indiana Constitution. The suit was filed by Planned Parenthood's Great Northwest group along with Whole Woman's Health Alliance, Women's Med Group Professional Corporation and All-Options, Inc.
INDIANA STATE

