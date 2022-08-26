Read full article on original website
Derek Haliburton
5d ago
What's the benefits of going with someone else. Need to make sure it's better for the citizens of Memphis and not because somebody's getting a kick back.
4
“This is a win for the City of Memphis" | Agreement reached for One Beale hotel, says mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday the City of Memphis has reached an agreement for a new hotel at One Beale downtown. In a news release Thursday morning, Strickland said the city came to an agreement with the Grand Hyatt developers to build the hotel. He said the deal “greatly limits” the risk of financial loss for Memphis, and gets rid of impacts to the city’s bond rating a debt capacity.
Woman says she’s been paying neighbor’s MLGW bill for years after smart meter mix-up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown woman is asking MLGW to give her money back she she says she’s overpaid them for the last six years. She told FOX13 she’s possibly owed hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, for a mix-up that happened when MLGW installed smart meters.
localmemphis.com
How Shelby County renters facing eviction can get free legal support
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Wednesday, August 31, the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will no longer accept applications. For the last two years, ERA assistance has helped save thousands of families from homelessness. To continue helping Shelby County households, a new program providing free legal support is available for...
Outgoing Shelby Co. Commission set to discuss, possibly vote on $350M dollar upgrades to Regional One
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Regional One Health needs an upgrade. You've probably heard that before. Some leaders have talked about this since at least 2017. According to Shelby County documents obtained by ABC24, the one million square foot campus has six buildings:. Rout Women’s Hospital – 65 years old...
Outgoing DA Amy Weirich Offers Advice to Steve Mulroy
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich (R) passed the torch to progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy Wednesday. Weirich gave some parting advice to her successor on Wake Up Memphis this morning. “When I met with him, one of the pieces of advice I gave to him… that he first of all,...
Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties . The swearing in ceremony...
Greater Memphis Chamber: Tourism industry jobs in Memphis make full recovery to pre-pandemic levels
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greater Memphis set another jobs record in July 2022 as its leisure and hospitality industry made a complete recovery from Covid-19 pandemic job loss, according to the latest report from the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Center for Economic Competitiveness (CFEC). Greater Memphis added 3,200 jobs in...
actionnews5.com
Big developments coming to Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
Long lines lead to frustration at Mullins Station clerk’s office
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many people stood in the blazing mid-morning sun at the Mullins Station County Clerk’s office Tuesday morning, itching to get their hands on a Shelby County license plate and registration. A day after Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert responded to questions and criticisms surrounding her Jamaican vacation while staffers worked to clear a […]
Memphis school board taps Williams as interim superintendent
The chief financial officer of Memphis-Shelby County Schools will serve as interim superintendent during the search to replace Joris Ray, who resigned last week while under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies.The board voted unanimously Tuesday to name Toni Williams to the interim role. Board member Althea Greene, who nominated Willams, emphasized her long track record of success with the district and said the board wanted...
Steve Mulroy sworn in as new Shelby County District Attorney General
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just three weeks after his victory over former District Attorney Amy Weirich, Steve Mulroy has been sworn into office as the new District Attorney General. The swearing in ceremony was held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the Shelby County Commission Chambers of the Vasco A. Smith Jr. County Administration Building.
actionnews5.com
A week’s recap going into Shelby County Clerk’s Office opening Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the last week, the doors at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office have been closed to the public. This move was to address the backlog of things like car tag and business license applications, among other things. With those doors expected to open Monday morning,...
actionnews5.com
DA’s office: Amy Weirich shares what she wants people to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outgoing District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke on Wednesday about her time in office since 2011. One thing she hopes the public knows about the DA’s office is the work done on behalf of the citizens. “There’s so much that we do every day, much of...
'901 Mane Street' trolley ride honors Black, male business owners on Memphis 901 Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses, organizations and Memphians throughout the city are recognizing 901 Day in many ways, but one organization plans to celebrate the day with a twist by highlighting businesses in Downtown Memphis that are owned by Black men. Black Men Crowned, an organization that focuses on “celebrating,...
MSCS school board to announce interim superintendent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools school board will pick an interim superintendent tonight following Dr. Joris Ray’s resignation. The board is scheduled to announce their pick at 5:30 p.m. Ray resigned following an investigation into allegations of impropriety with possible current and former district staff. Deputy...
Memphis man buys historic home in the Annesdale Historic District to inspire others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man found more than he bargained for when buying his home. It came with some unexpected history. Homes in the Annesdale Historic District have a long line of history not just of the past, but history in the making. “I believe in economic empowerment,”...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 11 new Memphis restaurants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new Memphis restaurant spots you don’t want to miss, from Restaurant Iris to Felicia Suzanne’s. Watch their full interview now in the video...
LinkedIn message leads to job scam for woman who thought she found perfect opportunity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman searching for a job came across what she thought was the perfect work-from-home opportunity, but it turned out to be just a scam. April Rhine hopes people listen to her story so they can avoid falling victim to this elaborate scheme. “I was...
DeSoto Times Today
Corsicana Mattress Co, closing Olive Branch plant
As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida...
