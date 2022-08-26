ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Derek Haliburton
5d ago

What's the benefits of going with someone else. Need to make sure it's better for the citizens of Memphis and not because somebody's getting a kick back.

WATN Local Memphis

“This is a win for the City of Memphis" | Agreement reached for One Beale hotel, says mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday the City of Memphis has reached an agreement for a new hotel at One Beale downtown. In a news release Thursday morning, Strickland said the city came to an agreement with the Grand Hyatt developers to build the hotel. He said the deal “greatly limits” the risk of financial loss for Memphis, and gets rid of impacts to the city’s bond rating a debt capacity.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How Shelby County renters facing eviction can get free legal support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Wednesday, August 31, the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will no longer accept applications. For the last two years, ERA assistance has helped save thousands of families from homelessness. To continue helping Shelby County households, a new program providing free legal support is available for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Big developments coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Long lines lead to frustration at Mullins Station clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many people stood in the blazing mid-morning sun at the Mullins Station County Clerk’s office Tuesday morning, itching to get their hands on a Shelby County license plate and registration. A day after Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert responded to questions and criticisms surrounding her Jamaican vacation while staffers worked to clear a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis school board taps Williams as interim superintendent

The chief financial officer of Memphis-Shelby County Schools will serve as interim superintendent during the search to replace Joris Ray, who resigned last week while under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies.The board voted unanimously Tuesday to name Toni Williams to the interim role.  Board member Althea Greene, who nominated Willams, emphasized her long track record of success with the district and said the board wanted...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DA’s office: Amy Weirich shares what she wants people to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outgoing District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke on Wednesday about her time in office since 2011. One thing she hopes the public knows about the DA’s office is the work done on behalf of the citizens. “There’s so much that we do every day, much of...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS school board to announce interim superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools school board will pick an interim superintendent tonight following Dr. Joris Ray’s resignation. The board is scheduled to announce their pick at 5:30 p.m. Ray resigned following an investigation into allegations of impropriety with possible current and former district staff. Deputy...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Corsicana Mattress Co, closing Olive Branch plant

As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
