First ever motorcycle memorial ride to be held for a good cause, honoring a cherished member of the community

Goodwill to host grand opening for Sophia location on September 1
Sophia, WV (WOAY) – Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will host a grand opening celebration for its 16th location in Sophia on September 1. The event will start at 9:00 am and end at 8:00 pm. The new store is located at 815 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Sophia.
Oak Leaf Festival activities announced
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The 23rd Annual Oak Leaf Festival returns this week. This year there will be multiple car shows along with motorcycles, live music, a parade, fireworks, and a chili cookoff. The director of the event, Saundie Smith said it’s a great way for people to spend their weekend. “You know I just […]
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
Free COVID 19 testing and vaccine clinic at John Stewart United Methodist in Bluefield
Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will host a free COVID-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Bluefield on Thursday, September 1. The clinic will be at John Stewart United Methodist Church from noon to 6:00 pm. Providers will conduct all testing and vaccinations on a first-come, first-serve basis, and patients do not require insurance to receive services.
The Great Beckley Beer Festival returns in 2022
Beckley, WV (WVNS) — The third annual Great Beckley Beer Festival kicks off at Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Guests will have the opportunity to sample more than 50 craft beers from around the globe, starting at 3 p.m. Synth-pop group Pink Casino, Alabaster Boxer and hip-hop artist Shelem will perform live. […]
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
Greenbrier County elementary schools welcomes in trained police officers to join their security teams
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – As the new school year has officially begun for Greenbrier County, more security is coming to the elementary schools. A trained and uniformed police officer will be joining the school’s security teams. Being funded through the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funding (ESSERF) for 2 years, the school hopes the new police presence will enhance the safety of everyone involved.
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saved the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
DHHR to host hiring event in Greenbrier County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event at the Greenbrier County DHHR office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 1. Greenbrier DHHR is offering interviews for child protective services workers, child protective services worker...
Come ready to laugh – it’s Comedy Night at Jimmie’s Place
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While getting the work week going can be a trying ordeal for many, Jimmie’s Place offers up a remedy for the Monday blues with Comedy Night. The recurring event, just launched earlier this month, acts as a showcase for West Virginia-based talent in the comedy scene.
VIDEO: Beckley PD investigating stolen trailer from Sam’s Club
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is currently involved in an ongoing investigation for the theft of a white dual-axle box-trailer that was taken from an area behind Sam’s Club in Beckley. According to the Beckley Police Department, Friday, August 5th, 2022 was when the theft occurred. The vehicle stolen appears to be […]
West Virginia Police Department Mourns Loss Of K-9 Axel
The funeral for Charleston K-9 officer Axel will be held later this week. Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt says K-9 Axel was shot at close range by wanted felon, 50-year-old Samuel Paul Ranson of Charleston. Police were dispatched to a home on East Point Drive late Saturday...
2006 death of Beckley police officer marked
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Monday marked a solemn anniversary for the Beckley Police Department. It’s been 16 years since the death of Detective Cpl. Chuck Smith. Smith, 29, was shot and killed during an undercover drug buy on Aug. 29, 2006, on South Fayette Street in Beckley. At the...
WVU Medicine opens new pediatric specialty center in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia. Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building. After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available […]
Beckley VAMC welcomes new Associate Director of Patient Care Services
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center recently appointed Jennifer Burnette, Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Nurse Executive. Previously, Burnette served as the Deputy to the Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, Tennessee, since 2015. Additionally, Burnette’s 32-year nursing career includes 11 years at VA.
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
One dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County
LAKE BOTTOM, WV (WVNS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County. Cpl. J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded to a call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County. The call was in reference to someone in the […]
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
