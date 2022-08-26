Politics Now: Aug. 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water cuts were announced along the Colorado River but not as much as is needed and there were none for California. Politics Now host John Langeler talks with the Southern Nevada Water Authority manager John Entsminger about his frustrations.

Also in the show, Secretary of State candidate Cisco Aguilar (D) talks about making the business filings more user-friendly and keeping elections running smoothly.

And Rep. Dina Titus (D) talks about what Southern Nevada is getting out of the Inflation Reduction Act.

