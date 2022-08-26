Read full article on original website
SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego
08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD's ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the "S" Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects' car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn't drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver's side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9's were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a "Missing Person". It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place.
Police search for hit-and-run driver who hurt woman, child
San Diego police are asking for help locating a driver that drove off after hitting a woman and child last month in the Egger Highlands area, authorities said.
2 die after crash fleeing Chula Vista shooting
Two gunshot victims died after their pickup truck crashed while fleeing a shooting Tuesday night in Chula Vista, police said.
Body found in water at Oceanside park prompts suspicious death investigation
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the water at a North County park, Oceanside Police Department announced Thursday.
Foul Odor Leads to Discovery of Body in Oceanside Lake
A body turned up in an Oceanside lake Wednesday, authorities reported. Patrol officers responding to a report of a foul odor in the area of Guajome Lake discovered the body in the water shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department. OPD detectives and the San Diego County...
Newly married San Diego man, wife on video chat during fatal crash in Mexico
Newly married San Diego man, wife on video chat during fatal collision near Ensenada; He says first responders did little to save her
NBC San Diego
WATCH: Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Forcing Evacuations, Highway Closures
Border 32 Fire Details as of 7:30 p.m. Evacuation Orders: Barrett Lake Road, near Barrett Lake Road and SR-94, Coyote Holler Road, Round Potrero Road. Evacuation Points: Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd.; Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd. Road Closures: EB/WB State Route 94 between Forrest Gate Road...
eastcountymagazine.org
EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS: BORDER 32 FIRE THREATENS TOWNS
Photo, left: View from one mile west of Barrett Junction, looking east toward Potrero. August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Fueled by extreme heat, dry and windy conditions, the Border32Fire has grown to 4,324 acres tonight and is exhibiting extreme fire behavior. The communities of Potrero, Barrett and Tecate are threatened by the fire, Cal Fire reports tonight.
eastcountymagazine.org
EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN FIRE NEAR BORDER CLOSES HIGHWAY, SPARKS EVACUATIONS
Update 10 p.m. The fire is now 4,234 acres and 5% contained. The fire continues to threaten the communities of Barrett, Potrero, and Tecate. Multiple agencies are on scnee fighting fire and protecting structures through the night. Update 9 p.m.: An ECM reporter on scene tonight reports "explosive" fire behavior....
chulavistatoday.com
Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking
A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
Car rolls down hill, hits side of house in San Carlos
A car rolled down a hill and hit the side of a San Carlos home early Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.
Man robs Oak Park gas station: SDPD
A man robbed a gas station in the Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning, San Diego Police Department said.
L.A. Weekly
One Dead, One Arrested after Wrong-Way Collision on State Route 52 [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 29, 2022) – Early Friday morning, police responded to a wrong-way collision on State Route 52 that killed one man. The crash happened on August 26th shortly before 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Convoy Street and east of Interstate 805, per initial reports.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR SPRING VALLEY SHOOTING; WEAPONS SEIZED
August 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – A suspected gang-related shooting in Spring Valley on August 18 led SWAT teams to search homes in Lakeside and Santee today. The search found a stash of weapons and resulted in arrests of four individuals. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded...
L.A. Weekly
Ed Maestas Injured in Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on Ladera Street [San Diego, CA]
63-Year-Old Bicyclist Seriously Hurt after Traffic Accident near Cordova Street. The incident happened on August 18th, near the intersection of Ladera Street and Cordova Street. According to Maestas, he was traveling down a hill at 20-25 miles an hour when a black convertible made a turn in front of him....
sandiegocountynews.com
Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County
San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Multiple arrests made after shooting, firearm seizures
Four people were arrested Tuesday after a passerby was wounded in a shooting that stemmed from an argument over spray paint tagging in San Diego's La Presa neighborhood, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on West Point Loma Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 29, 2022) – Thursday evening, one rider sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident on West Point Loma Boulevard. The collision happened around 7:00 p.m., at the intersection of West Point Loma Boulevard and Ebers Street. Investigators said a man driving a Jeep Wrangler attempted to...
Domestic Assault Suspect Jailed Following 6-Hour Pauma Valley Standoff
A man who allegedly attacked his uncle with a large combat knife during an argument at their home near Palomar Mountain and then refused to surrender to deputies, prompting a six-hour standoff under the hot summer sun, was behind bars Wednesday. The assault in the 500 block of Amago Road...
Changes coming to San Diego’s street sweeping program
Changes are coming to the City of San Diego’s street sweeping program on Sept. 1.
