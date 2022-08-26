ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego

08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Forcing Evacuations, Highway Closures

Border 32 Fire Details as of 7:30 p.m. Evacuation Orders: Barrett Lake Road, near Barrett Lake Road and SR-94, Coyote Holler Road, Round Potrero Road. Evacuation Points: Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd.; Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd. Road Closures: EB/WB State Route 94 between Forrest Gate Road...
DULZURA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS: BORDER 32 FIRE THREATENS TOWNS

Photo, left: View from one mile west of Barrett Junction, looking east toward Potrero. August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Fueled by extreme heat, dry and windy conditions, the Border32Fire has grown to 4,324 acres tonight and is exhibiting extreme fire behavior. The communities of Potrero, Barrett and Tecate are threatened by the fire, Cal Fire reports tonight.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN FIRE NEAR BORDER CLOSES HIGHWAY, SPARKS EVACUATIONS

Update 10 p.m. The fire is now 4,234 acres and 5% contained. The fire continues to threaten the communities of Barrett, Potrero, and Tecate. Multiple agencies are on scnee fighting fire and protecting structures through the night. Update 9 p.m.: An ECM reporter on scene tonight reports "explosive" fire behavior....
DULZURA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking

A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR SPRING VALLEY SHOOTING; WEAPONS SEIZED

August 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – A suspected gang-related shooting in Spring Valley on August 18 led SWAT teams to search homes in Lakeside and Santee today. The search found a stash of weapons and resulted in arrests of four individuals. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County

San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

