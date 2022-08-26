ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Permit to demolish Regal Cinemas at River City Marketplace in Jacksonville under review

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The end may be nearing for Regal Cinemas at River City Marketplace.

City building inspection records show that a demolition permit has been filed and is under review for 12884 City Center Boulevard, the movie theater’s address.

The permit filing was first reported by the Jacksonville Daily Record.

It doesn’t appear that there are showtimes scheduled for the theatre in the near future. The Fandango page for the theater is showing a 404 error.

RPT Realty, which owns River City Marketplace, said in a quarterly report on May 4 that it “signed a new 103,000 square foot wholesale club to replace Regal Cinemas at River City Marketplace.”

It was not mentioned in that report which wholesale club it would be, but the Daily Record reports that a St. Johns River Water Management District application confirmed that BJ’s Wholesale Club will replace the theater.

Cineworld, a British company that owns Regal Cinemas, confirmed this week that it is considering filing bankruptcy.

The Jacksonville area is also home to another Regal theater, which is just north of the Avenues Mall on Philips Highway.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

