Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
U.S. Army battles rough Alaska weather during North Slope aviation training
Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines. Mat-Su school district shapes future teachers with new high school graduate program. The MSBSD Teacher Scholarship Loan with Chadron State College program - informally called “Grow Our Own” - enrolls recently graduated high school students into an online college, as well as places them with part-time jobs in Mat-Su schools.
alaskasnewssource.com
2 storms hit Alaska through Friday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large occluded low is spinning over the northern Bering Sea and is the main player for weather across Alaska on Wednesday night. It will bring widespread and at times heavy rain to Southcentral Alaska and the north gulf coast and northern Panhandle overnight and through Thursday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines
Mat-Su school district shapes future teachers with new high school graduate program. The MSBSD Teacher Scholarship Loan with Chadron State College program - informally called “Grow Our Own” - enrolls recently graduated high school students into an online college, as well as places them with part-time jobs in Mat-Su schools.
alaskasnewssource.com
Pumpkin Man of Alaska Dale Marshall triumphs again
Here comes the rain... again. After a much needed, well deserved, and sadly brief break from the wet weather, it all moves back in late Tuesday. Wasilla resident can barely use backyard anymore after neighbor hangs multiple signs, creepy dolls along property line. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Wasilla resident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Missing Pennsylvania teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
(Gray News) - Police say an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old from Pennsylvania who was believed to have been abducted has been canceled after she was found safe. Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was found wearing no shoes Wednesday evening in New York City, WPVI reports. An Amber Alert was issued earlier...
alaskasnewssource.com
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines. Mat-Su school district shapes future teachers with new high school graduate program. The MSBSD Teacher Scholarship Loan with Chadron State College program - informally called “Grow Our Own” - enrolls recently graduated high school students into an online college, as well as places them with part-time jobs in Mat-Su schools.
alaskasnewssource.com
August ends as 3rd wettest on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is already starting to move into Southcentral Alaska and will quickly become widespread through the morning. Once the rain moves in, expect several hours of wet and breezy conditions before we see a lull in the activity. Winds aren’t too much of an impact today,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan man helps Ukrainian students
Guidelines issued to boost response to Alaska missing and murdered Indigenous people. Guidelines issued to boost response to Alaska missing and murdered Indigenous people. Faculty union files labor practice complaint against University of Alaska. Updated: 4 hours ago. The complaint, filed with the Alaska Labor Relations Agency, will extend the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Here comes the rain... again.
The complaint, filed with the Alaska Labor Relations Agency, will extend the already lengthy negotiation period between the university and the union members. ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants. Updated: 1 hour ago. ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants. A visit to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Longtime Alaska journalist Lauren Maxwell to enter ABA Hall of Fame
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell has worked in many different roles as a journalist in Alaska for over 30 years and will be honored in November when she is inducted into the Alaska Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame. Maxwell becomes the 71st...
alaskasnewssource.com
Guidelines issued to boost response to Alaska missing and murdered Indigenous people
The complaint, filed with the Alaska Labor Relations Agency, will extend the already lengthy negotiation period between the university and the union members. ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants. A visit to the Alaska State Fair shows parents how to secretly hide vegetables inside tacos. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Some see Alaska as key to America’s energy independence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer Alaskans felt the impact of world events on the energy market firsthand when soaring oil prices pushed up the cost of gasoline. Alaska Oil and Gas Association Association President Kara Moriarty called it a lesson in supply and demand. “We’ve seen that a disruption...
alaskasnewssource.com
Legendary Alaska broadcaster Dave Stroh to enter ABA Hall of Fame
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source Anchor Dave Stroh will be inducted into the Alaska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in November. Stroh’s voice has been the unmistakable sound of credible news delivery over his remarkable four-decade career on the airwaves in Alaska. Stroh’s radio and television broadcasts have provided quality news coverage to Alaskans on a variety of channels over the years.
alaskasnewssource.com
A day that ‘Pumpkin Man of Alaska’ Dale Marshall won’t soon forget
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dale Marshall may not be a household name to most Alaskans. But for folks who follow giant vegetables, Marshall is a hero of sorts. Marshall has been extremely successful at growing giant pumpkins, including one that broke the state record in 2019 weighing 2,051 pounds. On Monday, Marshall took home his second consecutive Alaska Midnight Sun Great Pumpkin Weigh-Offf at the Alaska State Fair and broke his own state record.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su school district shapes future teachers with new high school graduate program
Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines. School drop-off and pick-up hours are high traffic times. According to School Resource Officer, Matthew Ivacice the Anchorage School District bus driver shortage is creating an influx of traffic this school year. Palin, Begich react to special general election results. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palin, Begich react to special general election results
Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan. Some see Alaska as key to America’s energy independence. Some see Alaska as key to America’s energy independence. Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines. Updated: 10 hours ago. Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines. Mat-Su school...
alaskasnewssource.com
A visit to the Alaska State Fair shows parents how to secretly hide vegetables inside tacos
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When she was little, Natalie Wolgemuth, like many children, didn’t want to eat her vegetables. So, her mother, Dalia, had her husband Carlos cut up mixed vegetables into the tiniest pieces possible — then she’d secretly put the vegetables into the ground beef she’d use for tacos.
alaskasnewssource.com
AOTW Marty Burton
The complaint, filed with the Alaska Labor Relations Agency, will extend the already lengthy negotiation period between the university and the union members. ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants. A visit to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Faculty union files labor practice complaint against University of Alaska
A visit to the Alaska State Fair shows parents how to secretly hide vegetables inside tacos. Five vendors, including Bonanza Mexican Food, El Perico Steak Tacos, and Taco Dan’s, are listed as “Mexican food” with Taco Dan’s claiming it is one of the oldest food vendors here.
Comments / 0