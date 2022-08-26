ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dale Marshall may not be a household name to most Alaskans. But for folks who follow giant vegetables, Marshall is a hero of sorts. Marshall has been extremely successful at growing giant pumpkins, including one that broke the state record in 2019 weighing 2,051 pounds. On Monday, Marshall took home his second consecutive Alaska Midnight Sun Great Pumpkin Weigh-Offf at the Alaska State Fair and broke his own state record.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO