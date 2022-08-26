ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Three charged after police officer shot during "ambush" in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged after investigators said a Memphis Police officer was "ambushed" and shot in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon. MPD was dispatched to an officer shooting about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. Memphis Police Chief Davis said officers with the auto theft task force were investigating an area in the 40 block of nearby Otsego Drive where they said they had information about stolen cars being dropped off.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis teen charged with carjacking Lyft driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is accused of carjacking and robbing a Lyft driver who picked him up at Craigmont High School. According to the police affidavit, the driver told Memphis police he picked up two clients from Craigmont High School on Covington Pike on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The driver told police he was taking the two to the 300 block of Carbon Drive, but when they got to E. Rollins Road, one of the suspects – later identified as Lacameron Hunt, 18 - pulled out a gun and demanded his 2019 Ford Fusion.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Woman found shot to death in Oakville neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was found shot to death in southeast Memphis. Officers said they were called about a “man down” in the 2900 block of Oakville just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. They found the woman in the street. She had been shot and died at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Overnight shootings leave two hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and a woman is non-critical condition after an overnight shooting on James Rd. and Old Austin Peay Monday, August 29. Memphis Police Department said they arrived to the scene at 12:05 a.m. Both shooting victims were transported to Regional One Hospital. The male was pronounced dead after transport.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Car strikes a pole after two-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One car struck a pole after a two car accident on Poplar and Auburndale. Memphis Police Department is currently reporting that there were no injuries. The damaged pole is still blocking a westbound lane. Drivers should approach the area carefully.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis local news

