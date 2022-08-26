MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is accused of carjacking and robbing a Lyft driver who picked him up at Craigmont High School. According to the police affidavit, the driver told Memphis police he picked up two clients from Craigmont High School on Covington Pike on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The driver told police he was taking the two to the 300 block of Carbon Drive, but when they got to E. Rollins Road, one of the suspects – later identified as Lacameron Hunt, 18 - pulled out a gun and demanded his 2019 Ford Fusion.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO