MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Association president is speaking out after a second Memphis police officer was shot in the line of duty in less than two months. “Not only as a Memphis police officer, but as a citizen of this city, it is infuriating,” said Lt. Essica Cage-Rosario.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged after investigators said a Memphis Police officer was "ambushed" and shot in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon. MPD was dispatched to an officer shooting about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. Memphis Police Chief Davis said officers with the auto theft task force were investigating an area in the 40 block of nearby Otsego Drive where they said they had information about stolen cars being dropped off.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is accused of carjacking and robbing a Lyft driver who picked him up at Craigmont High School. According to the police affidavit, the driver told Memphis police he picked up two clients from Craigmont High School on Covington Pike on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The driver told police he was taking the two to the 300 block of Carbon Drive, but when they got to E. Rollins Road, one of the suspects – later identified as Lacameron Hunt, 18 - pulled out a gun and demanded his 2019 Ford Fusion.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men wanted for kidnapping a mother and her one-year-old child, and robbing her at a Memphis Target. At noon on Wednesday, officers responded to the Target near the Wolfchase Galleria on Highway 64. Officers were told that the woman and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Three persons of interest are in custody after a Memphis Police officer was shot in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis. Davis said MPD is unsure at this time if the three people detained were involved in the earlier shooting of...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was found shot to death in southeast Memphis. Officers said they were called about a “man down” in the 2900 block of Oakville just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. They found the woman in the street. She had been shot and died at the scene.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are hurt after they were shot in southwest Memphis Tuesday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at West Mitchell Road and Horn Lake Road at 6:36 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said nearly 700 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were turned in as part of the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force pill take-back program. MPD said on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, its Heroin Opiate Response Team (HORT) turned over 683 pounds of pills...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and a woman is non-critical condition after an overnight shooting on James Rd. and Old Austin Peay Monday, August 29. Memphis Police Department said they arrived to the scene at 12:05 a.m. Both shooting victims were transported to Regional One Hospital. The male was pronounced dead after transport.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just three weeks after his victory over former District Attorney Amy Weirich, Steve Mulroy has been sworn into office as the new District Attorney General. The swearing in ceremony was held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the Shelby County Commission Chambers of the Vasco A. Smith Jr. County Administration Building.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man over the weekend who they said assaulted an officer and tried to steal a squad car. Just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday an officer responded to a prowler call in the area of University and Snowden Ave. near Rhodes College. The responding...
SENATOBIA, Miss — Two 18-year-old high school students were arrested in Senatobia, Mississippi, Tuesday morning after Senatobia High School administrators found drugs on them, which later led to the discovery of a handgun in one of their cars. According to Senatobia Police, a school staff member saw two students...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after shooting and killing a dog right in front of a young girl. On May 16, Colby Pugh was walking down the street, in the 1600 block of National, when he intentionally shot a family dog with no justification, according to a police affidavit.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties . The swearing in ceremony...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses, organizations and Memphians throughout the city are recognizing 901 Day in many ways, but one organization plans to celebrate the day with a twist by highlighting businesses in Downtown Memphis that are owned by Black men. Black Men Crowned, an organization that focuses on “celebrating,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just days, the Shelby County Juvenile Court will welcome its new top judge - Tarik Sugarmon - who campaigned and won on a pledge to overhaul how young people are rehabilitated and punished. Still, he inherits quite a heavy slate, with looming high-profile decisions of...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board has taken its share of knocks lately over how it handled the exit of Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. And most, if not all, of it is deserved. After promising a thorough independent investigation into allegations that Ray was involved in inappropriate...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Northaven. Deputies were called to the scene in the 5000 block of Bitter Creek Dr. about 9:20 a.m. That’s not far from North Watkins. Investigators said the victim, whose...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One car struck a pole after a two car accident on Poplar and Auburndale. Memphis Police Department is currently reporting that there were no injuries. The damaged pole is still blocking a westbound lane. Drivers should approach the area carefully.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department has one person in custody after a suspect fired shots, crashed a vehicle, and went airborne, slamming into a pole. The car landed on top of a vehicle on the Toyota dealership lot located at 7370 Winchester Rd. Don Crow Assistant Chief of...
