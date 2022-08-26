Damascus Trail Center celebrates opening Friday

Thanks for signing up!

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Hikers can find a new hub dedicated to outdoor recreation and conservancy in the heart of Trail City, USA.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) and the Town of Damascus held a grand opening for the Damascus Trail Center on Friday morning. Guests were able to check out the facility’s many exhibits and learn about the programs the center will offer.

Organizers said the trail center shines a light on the region’s landscape and hopefully inspires visitors to appreciate the area.

“The town is full of visitors,” said Sandra Marra, president and CEO of the ATC. “Whether they are hiking, biking, on the rivers, and we really see this as a place where all these outdoor enthusiasts can come and learn about the trails and also learn about how important it is to steward these special places.”

U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine attended the trail center’s opening.

The Damascus Trail Center will open up to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday.

