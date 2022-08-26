Read full article on original website
Related
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Airport vs. Prescott
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for the last initial round of Driving You Crazy!. Now let's move on to the semifinals. You voted them as the worst streets in the last round... now let's see how they do pitted against one another. Today's matchup is between Prescott and Airport.
Corpus Christi man helps escort Battleship USS Texas through ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday was moving day for a piece of history with ties to the Lone Star State. The Battleship USS Texas permanently left its longtime home in La Porte, for a temporary move 35 miles down the coast to Galveston. At 110 years old, she is...
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, authorities said the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
Flour Bluff teacher surprised with free LASIK eye surgery
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff teacher was surprised with a free LASIK eye surgery on Wednesday. Texas Eye Care launched a campaign to give the gift of better sight to a hero in the Coastal Bend. Kimberley Gadberry was nominated by her community and then drawn as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driving You Crazy: Holly vs. Brownlee
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for Round 7 of Driving You Crazy!. Navigation won with 52 percent of the vote. Brownlee from Morgan to Ayers. Anger still blooms for drivers who repeatedly tell us "please, get the city to fix this street!" Multiple health care facilities...
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
portasouthjetty.com
Event at Woody’s raises thousands for Moreno
Some $8,075 was raised at a recent event at the Mrs. Woody’s auto shop to help out employee Albert Moreno and his family. Auctions were held at the Port Aransas shop on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Auction items included a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Albert, a Corpus Christi resident, appeared at the event. He was accompanied by his wife, Deamber […]
'The ground just keeps sinking': Standing water covers southside neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Standing water continues to be a problem for many Corpus Christi residents after heavy rains. One southside resident in particular spoke with 3NEWS about how she constantly deals with deep water after any rain. Jessica Baker and her fiancé have only lived in their current...
City of Alice gets $7 million to build new, independent water source
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is moving forward in creating a new independent water source. Thursday, the Texas Water Development Board met and approved $7 million for Alice to go towards completing the City's water project. The project started in 2017, the City worked up a...
Indian Point Pier reopening in Portland reels in a big crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland City leaders gathered Monday night at the Indian Point Park Pavilion and Pier to celebrate the completion of the $2 million plus project that includes several upgrades. It's the latest project for a community that is continuing to see economic growth. Angler Regino Rios...
Water leak at the intersection of Howard and Mexico leaves streets flooded
The city's Water Department tells us a contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing it to burst.
City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
Executive Surf Club to receive $36,000 in renovations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Surf Club will be looking different over the next few months as renovations for the popular eatery will be underway. The downtown restaurant was eligible for thousands of dollars in renovations through the City's tax reinvestment zone. The eatery will continue operations at a temporary location.
koamnewsnow.com
Police: 4-year-old takes loaded gun to his Texas elementary school; father arrested
A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said. School administrators at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Corpus Christi learned a student had a weapon on campus around 9 a.m., according to a letter sent to parents from West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia.
Rockport estimates 200,000 gallon wastewater spill due to heavy rain and bar screen failure
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Rockport dealt with a wastewater spill Tuesday, estimated between 200,000 to 300,000 gallons. Luckily, there was no discharge left on the city's property and the spill was self-contained in the city's treatment plant. The city, along with TCEQ, worked quickly to handle...
Need to fill up? Circle K offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas Thursday evening
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Planning on taking a trip for Labor Day Weekend? Just need to fill up your tank? Circle K is offering a nice little discount on fuel Thursday to help minimize the financial impact of rising gas prices. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., drivers will...
City of Corpus Christi looking to increase service fees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slew of rate increases for City services could come from your pocket book. Everything from ambulance fees, to hiking the rent price at the Corpus Christi Marina. Also seeing an increase, is city construction fees, some seeing an increase of 10%. One of the...
Debris-filled barge becomes lodged onshore near Bob Hall Pier
In a news release, coastal parks director Scott Cross states the craft "poses no threat to the public or to the environment whatsoever."
CCPD increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day non-refusal weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a wet one, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe. Sgt. Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said there will be 15 additional traffic officers out on Padre Island over the three-day weekend. They will also be out patrolling the beaches.
mysoutex.com
Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport
Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 5