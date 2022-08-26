ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Airport vs. Prescott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for the last initial round of Driving You Crazy!. Now let's move on to the semifinals. You voted them as the worst streets in the last round... now let's see how they do pitted against one another. Today's matchup is between Prescott and Airport.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Driving You Crazy: Holly vs. Brownlee

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for Round 7 of Driving You Crazy!. Navigation won with 52 percent of the vote. Brownlee from Morgan to Ayers. Anger still blooms for drivers who repeatedly tell us "please, get the city to fix this street!" Multiple health care facilities...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Event at Woody’s raises thousands for Moreno

Some $8,075 was raised at a recent event at the Mrs. Woody’s auto shop to help out employee Albert Moreno and his family. Auctions were held at the Port Aransas shop on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Auction items included a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Albert, a Corpus Christi resident, appeared at the event. He was accompanied by his wife, Deamber […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Indian Point Pier reopening in Portland reels in a big crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland City leaders gathered Monday night at the Indian Point Park Pavilion and Pier to celebrate the completion of the $2 million plus project that includes several upgrades. It's the latest project for a community that is continuing to see economic growth. Angler Regino Rios...
PORTLAND, TX
City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Executive Surf Club to receive $36,000 in renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Surf Club will be looking different over the next few months as renovations for the popular eatery will be underway. The downtown restaurant was eligible for thousands of dollars in renovations through the City's tax reinvestment zone. The eatery will continue operations at a temporary location.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
koamnewsnow.com

Police: 4-year-old takes loaded gun to his Texas elementary school; father arrested

A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said. School administrators at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Corpus Christi learned a student had a weapon on campus around 9 a.m., according to a letter sent to parents from West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CCPD increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day non-refusal weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a wet one, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe. Sgt. Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said there will be 15 additional traffic officers out on Padre Island over the three-day weekend. They will also be out patrolling the beaches.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport

Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
ROCKPORT, TX
