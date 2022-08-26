UPDATE: The employer of the woman who died from the incident released more information on Wednesday night. 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was removing luggage from a plane when her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader said Mike Hough, the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support. The woman was employed by GAT Airline Ground Support, which contracts with Frontier.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO