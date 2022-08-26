ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

13th man arrested in child sex investigation, tried to pay undercover agent for sex: Arrest report

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The last man in a group of 13 arrested for traveling to have sex with minors in Santa Rosa County is behind bars.

On Monday, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson gave a press conference detailing the operation and said that Trevon Mitchell, 27, was the only one deputies hadn’t arrested yet.

Over the Aug. 21 weekend, deputies from Northwest Florida deputies including Santa Rosa, Escambia and Okaloosa Counties worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct a three-day operation. During the operation, deputies went undercover as minors to arrest those that traveled to meet them.

The profile of the picture was of a documented undercover person posing as a 14-year-old girl named “Haley.” According to the arrest report, Mitchell direct messaged the undercover account and solicited to engage in sexual activity with “Haley.”

Below is a text conversation between Mitchell and the undercover agent:

Mitchell: Hey

Undercover agent: is it ok I’m not 19 tho

Mitchell: how old are you

Undercover agent: almost 15 that ok?

Mitchell: Lol you gotta be kidding me

Undercover agent: no, why would I

Mitchell: Call me

During the phone call, the undercover agent told Mitchell she was 14 years old. Mitchell asked how much it would cost if he paid the girl for oral sex. The undercover agent told him $80. According to the arrest report, Mitchell said he would pay $50.

According to the arrest report, when Mitchell showed up to engage in sexual activity with “Haley,” Santa Rosa County deputies moved in to take Mitchell into custody. Deputies said he then sped off. According to the arrest report, while Mitchell was fleeing, he lost control of his vehicle and spun out, crashing his vehicle. Deputies moved in again, but Mitchell fled the scene on foot, according to the arrest report.

“If you have kids out there, under the age of 18, this should scare you to death,” Johnson said in the press conference on Monday. “These guys are predators, and they are coming for your children.”

Below is list of names of the other 12 arrested during the operation :

  • Patrick Bradt, 50, of Crestview
  • Terry Deer, 57, of Fairhope, Ala.
  • Zachary Frantz, 26, of Pace
  • Jose Leonardo-Ramirez, 30, of Pensacola
  • Anthony Martinez, 32, of Pace
  • Bryan Meja, 22, of Pensacola
  • Erick Menchaca, 33, of DeFuniak Springs
  • James Ray II, 45, of Pensacola
  • Michael Preston, 40, of Navarre
  • Joshua Prows, 35, of Milton
  • Andrew Walters, 29, of Gulf Shores, Ala.
  • Tristan Thrower, 24, of Pensacola
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkpWD_0hWuiMNU00
Mugshots of the other 12 men arrested for traveling to Santa Rosa County to have sex with minors.

Mitchell was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $460,000 bond.

