Fayette County community impacted by recent flooding met with Manchin

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 26, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited several cities in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, such as Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park, that were impacted by the recent flooding.

“Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the past several weeks. We are grateful to the first responders and volunteers working tirelessly to help their communities and fellow West Virginians during this difficult time. I will continue working with national, state and local leaders to ensure the families and communities affected by the flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties have the resources they need to rebuild and recover.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin