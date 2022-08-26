ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County community impacted by recent flooding met with Manchin

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkE3F_0hWui2oD00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 26, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited several cities in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, such as Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park, that were impacted by the recent flooding.

“Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the past several weeks. We are grateful to the first responders and volunteers working tirelessly to help their communities and fellow West Virginians during this difficult time. I will continue working with national, state and local leaders to ensure the families and communities affected by the flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties have the resources they need to rebuild and recover.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4tYY_0hWui2oD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHpwZ_0hWui2oD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubKMA_0hWui2oD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3YxF_0hWui2oD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahM9y_0hWui2oD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WvG1_0hWui2oD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAVwW_0hWui2oD00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Organizations in Mercer County continue to offer COVID-19 Boosters

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Two organizations in Mercer County still want to help fight against COVID-19. The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) and the Bluefield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held a COVID testing center and booster shot clinic. The Sorority even won an award from their Regional Conference for their efforts to […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Biden administration invests $94 million for clean water in southern WV

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia. Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

‘Save A Life Day’ recognized in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — All 55 counties in West Virginia will recognize Save A Life Day on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Raleigh County will be hosting the Save a Life Day event at Freedom Park on Eisenhower Drive at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday. This family friendly event is to raise awareness about Naloxone, which is […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
City
Smithers, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Kanawha County, WV
Government
WVNS

WVDOT Wins Transportation Award

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) recently won a Regional America’s Transportation Award at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials 2022 annual meeting. The event, which took place in Mississippi is where West Virginia became one of seven states to receive this type of achievement. The West […]
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Bridge Day is officially on for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile died Wednesday evening during an accident along I-79 near Amma, West Virginia. According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, traveling south, collided with the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck when attempting to navigate a right curve.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
WVNS

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Conservation Agency to oversee stream clearing work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Conservation Agency has entered an agreement with the Fayette County Commission to handle some of the work in the aftermath of severe flooding in a couple of major streams. The agency’s technicians and engineers will oversee debris removal from those two creeks after the high water earlier this month.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#West Virginians#Nexstar Media Inc
woay.com

DHHR to host hiring event in Greenbrier County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event at the Greenbrier County DHHR office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 1. Greenbrier DHHR is offering interviews for child protective services workers, child protective services worker...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mount Hope Jubilee celebration returns

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– One festival in Fayette County makes its return after being canceled for the past two years. The Mount Hope Jubilee is returning for its 31st year. The theme for 2022 is a throwback to the ’50s and ’60s. Jubilee Chairperson, Patty Logan said two new editions this year are a Sock […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVDEP hosts ‘Roadsides in Bloom’ 2023 photo contest

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has begun taking submissions for it’s 20th Annual 2023 Adopt-A-Highway “Roadsides in  Bloom” calendar contest. The rules are as follows: Photos must be taken in West Virginia. The photo must contain flowers growing along the road and the road must be visible in the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVSOM hosts addiction counselors conference

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The fight against addiction continues in Greenbrier County. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a conference for the West Virginia Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Counselor and member Alvin Hall said sharing ideas with fellow counselors helps everybody learn how to fight the difficulties of addiction. “So […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAZ

UPDATE | Early morning crash clears

PUTNAME COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia 511 says the scene of the crash has cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: 09/01/2022 @ 6:25 A.M. PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers in Putnam County say crews are on their way to a crash on I-64 Eastbound. It happened just after 6 Thursday morning...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Structure fire erupts in Coal City

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of Thursday, September 1st, 2022, around 8:50A.M., a structure fire erupted at a Lynwinn Road residence, engulfing the house in flames. The Coal City Fire Department arrived on scene, along with the Lester Fire Department, Sofia Area Fire Department, Sofia City Fire Department, and the Beaver Fire […]
COAL CITY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy