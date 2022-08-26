ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, UT

Inmate dies at Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane was found unresponsive in her cell and pronounced dead at the jail, Thursday evening.

A statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated the incident may be a result of an unknown medical issue based on the initial investigation.

Correctional Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the inmate, who has been identified as 39-year-old Paige Godwin. After 30 minutes of continued efforts, Godwin was pronounced dead at the jail. Officers with the Hurricane Police Department and Emergency Medical Personnel were dispatched to the jail to assist with the resuscitation efforts.

9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in North Ogden

In accordance with County Protocol regarding in-custody deaths, the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner were notified. Investigators from both agencies responded.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details are pending the results from the Medical Examiner.

“The family of Paige have been notified and our heart felt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time,” stated the release from the Washington County Sherriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 4

Sherrie Shelley
5d ago

Since when does anyone living in Utah and doing news for the state, not know the difference between Hurricane and Herriman?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
890kdxu.com

Washington County Inmate’s Death Due To Medical Issue

(Hurricane, UT) -- A Washington County inmate's death on Thursday was due to a medical issue. Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby says 39-year-old Paige Godwin was found unresponsive in her cell around 5:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead a half-hour later. Brooksby says her family has been notified and says her death is still under investigation. He added an unknown medical issue was the cause.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Hurricane, UT
City
North Ogden, UT
Hurricane, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, UT
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Scorpions thrive after southern Utah’s recent rainstorms

SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Residents in Saint George are seeing more scorpions during monsoon season. The arthropods appear to be popping up more and more down South. Southern Utah University Biology Professor Bill Heyborne tells St. George News scorpions tend to burrow underground to hide from the daytime sun, but, during monsoon season, they tend to show up more because they like the cool/humid nighttime to hunt for food.
890kdxu.com

These Old Photos Of St. George Utah Will Blow Your Mind

St. George, Utah has a rich history. From long before the first European explorers stepped foot in this valley, all the way up ‘til the present day, St. George has never stopped growing and changing. Many of the buildings that we drive past every day have been around much...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
rv-pro.com

Southern Utah Dealership Announces Major Expansion

Indy RV, which was founded by Larry Cox to serve the Hurricane/St George, Utah, markets more than 15 years ago, has developed a new 10-acre facility. The expansion includes a 10,000-square-foot sales and service facility and five large service bays with 14-foot high doors to accommodate the largest RVs. Located...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The Inmate#Nexstar Media Inc
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found

SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
ABC4

Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy