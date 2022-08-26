Read full article on original website
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry Lease
IDEA Public Schools begin registration for 2023-2024 school year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents interested in enrolling their child at IDEA Public Schools in El Paso for next school year can start the process. The school announced Thursday it's accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. IDEA El Paso has 10 schools and serves over 5,000 students,...
Canutillo ISD launches first public Montessori program in El Paso
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be the home of the first public Montessori program in the El Paso region at Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School starting next month. Canutillo will offer free, full-day and dual-language Montessori pre-kinder classes for students who will be...
Advanced manufacturing coming to city of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
LCPS seeks community input on rebuilding of Columbia Elementary School
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents and school leaders started the design of a new elementary school that closed four years ago due to a mold infestation in Las Cruces. The Las Cruces Public Schools held a meeting on Wednesday to receive the community's input as to what they would like to see in the rebuilding of Columbia Elementary.
El Paso Police Department's drastic officer shortage impacts response times
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response times in the Sun City. EPPD tells KFOX14 they have about 1000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso.
National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
Gadsden ISD trains parent volunteers to patrol schools due to lack of resource officers
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District trained parent volunteers on Tuesday as part of the district's parent's on patrol program to make up for a lack of school resource officers. The security supervisor of GISD said 14 parents who passed background checks and went through a...
Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
El Pasoan voices concerns over timeliness of Sun Metro's LIFT program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 spoke with Aziz Afravi who is visually impaired and relies on transportation from Sun Metros LIFT program. LIFT is Sun Metros transit service for people with disabilities. Afravi lives in far east El Paso and uses the program for doctor appointments and to...
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
Director of Opportunity Center reassesses efforts with incoming migrants at centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Opportunity Center for the Homeless will continue serving the incoming migrant population along with re-evaluating the best way to serve the community. The Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin clarified the term “re-evaluating” does not mean the center is...
Person taken into custody after knife was found at Jefferson High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken into custody after a knife was found at Jefferson High School which prompted a lockdown. Jefferson High and Silva Health Magnet were placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. due to reports of a weapon at the school. El Paso Independent...
Community members invited to give input on new Columbia Elementary School
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — After four years of students attending elementary school on a high school campus, a new school for Columbia Elementary is finally in the works. In 2018, Las Cruces Public Schools discovered a mold infestation inside Columbia Elementary School and made the decision to relocate it's students to Centennial High School, which is located across town.
Voters to decide on issuing $12M bond for infrastructure improvements in Sunland Park, NM
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park, NM residents will soon decide on a resolution that calls for the issuance of $12 million in bonds for projects such as the construction of roadways and wastewater infrastructure. The resolution, which was approved to be placed on the November 8, 2022,...
142 more criminal cases in El Paso County dismissed, including aggravated assault case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A Magistrate Judge in El Paso county dismissed an additional 142 criminal cases Thursday. The cases were dismissed before 11 a.m. at the Referral Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. The cases dismissed Thursday are part of the 616 criminal cases that were...
City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
El Paso DA to dismiss 541 criminal cases, additional 1,100 cases could be eligible
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Courthouse continued with the dismissal of criminal cases on Monday morning. The cases dismissed were a total of 75 out of the 616 motions to dismiss that was filed by Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress last Wednesday. Childress added there...
