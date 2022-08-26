LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents and school leaders started the design of a new elementary school that closed four years ago due to a mold infestation in Las Cruces. The Las Cruces Public Schools held a meeting on Wednesday to receive the community's input as to what they would like to see in the rebuilding of Columbia Elementary.

