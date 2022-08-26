Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Meet, greet, and adopt a new furry family member at ‘Homes for Dogs’ with Happily Ever After
(WFRV) – Usually, Cindy Loritz updates Local 5 Live viewers about the real estate market, but today she discusses another passion, helping shelter pets find homes. Cindy stopped by Local 5 Live along with Marcus from Happily Ever After – along with a very special guest, Donna – with details on a special event this weekend, Homes for Dogs.
wearegreenbay.com
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano law enforcement hands out gifts to safe drivers
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Some lucky drivers were pulled over in a Wisconsin county for a reason that wasn’t involving traffic violations. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies gave $10 checks, free cones from Dairy Queen, and t-shirts to drivers caught wearing their seatbelts on Wednesday.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police patrols parents back to school photos
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As students prepare for the start of a new school year, law enforcement is encouraging parents to be mindful of what they post online. “So when we think about back to school and how we can keep our kids safe people don’t think of before you even get to school,” said Meghan Cash, Appleton Police department, public information officer.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to dedicate new fallen officer memorial
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is honoring its fallen troopers with a new memorial constructed in their honor. The memorial is in honor of eight State Patrol troopers who lost their lives while servicing the community. It was built in partnership with the Wisconsin Troopers Benevolent Foundation on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Ft. McCoy.
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and the Appleton Parade Committee has started accepting applications for organizations to join the parade. The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the...
wearegreenbay.com
Alzheimer’s Association opens new office in Green Bay, hopes to become a staple in community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Alzheimer’s Association has opened a new office in the City of Green Bay, where it will serve families in northeast Wisconsin who are on a journey with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Located at 2700 Vernon Drive, staff members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese wins World Dairy Expo Cheese Contest plus where to shop
(WFRV) – They have some of the best cheese in the world and they are being noticed with some exciting awards. Ben Shibler, the cheesemaker for Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese visited Local 5 Live with details on winning the World Dairy Expo Cheese Contest, what types of cheese they make, what sets them apart and where to shop.
wearegreenbay.com
State of Wisconsin’s total death count from COVID-19 at 13,358
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,614,921 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,358 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,614,921 1,613,591 (+1,330) Received one dose of vaccineDELAYED 3,774,448...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay PD to increase school zone patrol presence, remind drivers to be extra careful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) will make student safety an extra priority at the start of the 2022-23 school year by having an increased patrol unit presence near school zones. GBPD is working in coordination with the Green Bay Area Public School District...
wearegreenbay.com
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco in downtown Green Bay is forced to move, but where?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco is one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin. The store began in 1898 and has only grown in popularity over the years, but after more than 100 years downtown, the store is forced to move. The question remains; where?
wearegreenbay.com
Volunteers help fill goodie bags for upcoming Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers got together Monday night at Fox Valley Technical College to prepare gift bags for those participating in the Fox Cities Marathon on September 16-18. Many sponsors for the event donated items to be placed in these gift bags such as snacks, supplements, deodorant, and even chapstick.
