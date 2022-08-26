ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

90 pounds of bologna seized and destroyed, U.S. Customs & Border Protection says

By Fernie Ortiz
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGuv4_0hWuhZZU00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers had to destroy 90 pounds of pork bologna that they seized along with a shipment of tramadol.

Neither the lunch meat nor the pills had been declared when a 34-year-old female U.S. citizen attempted to enter the U.S. through the Santa Teresa Port Entry on Thursday in Southern New Mexico.

Mobile home fire kills 2 boys in south Mobile County

During a secondary inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 10 rolls of prohibited pork bologna stashed under the seats of the vehicle and 92 bottles containing 4,600 pills of the pain killer tramadol.

Mexican bologna is a prohibited product because it is made from pork and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry, CBP said. CBP officers ticketed the individual CBP agriculture specialists seized and destroyed the bologna.

On the other hand, tramadol, an opioid used to help relieve moderate to moderately severe pain, has a risk for abuse and addiction. Because it is a controlled substance, it, too, was seized.

“It is important that travelers educate themselves on what products are allowed to be legally entered. And even if they believe an item is allowed travelers should still declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties,” said CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 6

Related
WPMI

Operation Gateway: US Marshals arrest over 50 fugitives in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, (GCRFTF) Mobile Division conducted Operation Gateway in Mobile, AL from August 14th to August 27th, 2022. The goal of this operation was to focus on arresting individuals who have violent criminal histories and are currently wanted by Federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Ladas Pharmacy in Mobile raided by federal DEA agents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile pharmacy was raided by federal agents Wednesday afternoon. Two search warrants were served at Ladas Pharmacy according to a supervisor with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Mobile Police and the sheriff’s office were also on scene, but we’re told they were just assisting. This...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the United States Marshal Services said they have captured a fugitive who was previously featured on WKRG as a Fugitive of the Week. Anthony Carter, 33, was featured as the Fugitive of the Week on Aug. 1, 2022. He was captured on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Muscle Shoals. Carter […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
State
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Fairhope man pleads guilty $1.2M in PPP fraud

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man who received $1.2 million from two Paycheck Protection Program loans plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering for misusing that money, according to a Department of Justice news release. He was accused of spending the money on “luxury goods and real […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola gas station shooting suspect arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man Thursday afternoon for the gas station shooting Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, was arrested in connection to the Tuesday shooting at a gas station on the 4100 block of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizen#Mexican#Cbp
WKRG News 5

$7M FAA grant advances Mobile International Airport’s terminal construction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over $7,000,000 in federal funding will soon be granted to help build the Mobile International Airport. Alabama Senator Richard Shelby announced Tuesday that nine local airports in the state will be receiving funding from a Federal Aviation Administration Grant. The president of the Mobile Airport Authority Chris Curry says the funding from […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Looking for a Killer on Two Wheels

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -He calls himself, “Billy the Kid”, even though he’s 54 years old. Mobile Police say “Billy the Kid”, also known as Billy Norwood, recently made a “two wheel getaway” after gunning down another man in broad daylight. MPD wants Norwood behind bars-now.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Austal partners with Saildrone to build unmanned vessels for the Navy

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA and Saildrone are teaming up to build unmanned sea vehicles for the U.S. Navy. The partnership means Austal will build Saildrone’s uncrewed surface vehicle, a 65-foot vessel designed for deep ocean mapping and intelligence. And as we’ve previously reported, these types of vessels can also be sent into hurricanes […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured in Wilmer: U.S. Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges.  William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. Sanders was wanted by […]
WILMER, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.  Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies searching for grand theft suspect in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a grand theft suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., deputies, K-9s and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene at Massachusetts Ave. and Mobile Hwy. Authorities are also searching in the area of Char Bar Dr. According...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy