El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

New mural to be painted in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department said a new mural project will begin in central El Paso. The new mural will be located on Geronimo Drive (Between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue) in the Valley View Heights neighborhood.
KFOX 14

Advanced manufacturing coming to city of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
KFOX 14

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
KTSM

EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
KFOX 14

Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
KFOX 14

City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
KFOX 14

El Pasoan voices concerns over timeliness of Sun Metro's LIFT program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 spoke with Aziz Afravi who is visually impaired and relies on transportation from Sun Metros LIFT program. LIFT is Sun Metros transit service for people with disabilities. Afravi lives in far east El Paso and uses the program for doctor appointments and to...
KFOX 14

Car drives off of Border Highway into canal

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver suffered minor injuries after their car drove off the Border Highway and into a canal El Paso's Lower Valley. El Paso fire dispatchers confirmed that a car crashed into the canal after it drove off the eastbound lanes at 12:46 a.m. The...
KFOX 14

DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
KFOX 14

Canutillo ISD launches first public Montessori program in El Paso

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be the home of the first public Montessori program in the El Paso region at Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School starting next month. Canutillo will offer free, full-day and dual-language Montessori pre-kinder classes for students who will be...
KTSM

Woman gets lien after going to UMC for treatment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Ana Duenez says she went to University Medical Center after she fell and was injured at work. After her hospital visit, she called the hospital regarding her treatment and ended up finding out that she had a lien. “I had a lien, I said wait a minute but […]
KTSM

Missing Fort Bliss soldier has been found and safe

UPDATE: Officials with Fort Bliss’ 1st Armored Division say Pfc. Shemar Messam has been found and he is safe. The 21-year-old soldier went missing since Monday, and he had failed to report for duty on Tuesday. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shemar Messam, a 1st Armored Division Soldier went missing on August 30. According to […]
KTSM

Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
KTSM

Unresponsive infant transported to hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —  An unresponsive six-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to fire dispatchers. The El Paso Fire Department was called out to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. No other details were immediately […]
