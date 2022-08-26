Read full article on original website
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry Lease
New mural to be painted in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department said a new mural project will begin in central El Paso. The new mural will be located on Geronimo Drive (Between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue) in the Valley View Heights neighborhood.
Advanced manufacturing coming to city of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
El Paso Police Department's drastic officer shortage impacts response times
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response times in the Sun City. EPPD tells KFOX14 they have about 1000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso.
Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
El Pasoan voices concerns over timeliness of Sun Metro's LIFT program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 spoke with Aziz Afravi who is visually impaired and relies on transportation from Sun Metros LIFT program. LIFT is Sun Metros transit service for people with disabilities. Afravi lives in far east El Paso and uses the program for doctor appointments and to...
Car drives off of Border Highway into canal
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver suffered minor injuries after their car drove off the Border Highway and into a canal El Paso's Lower Valley. El Paso fire dispatchers confirmed that a car crashed into the canal after it drove off the eastbound lanes at 12:46 a.m. The...
DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Canutillo ISD launches first public Montessori program in El Paso
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be the home of the first public Montessori program in the El Paso region at Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School starting next month. Canutillo will offer free, full-day and dual-language Montessori pre-kinder classes for students who will be...
This Mexican Grill Steakhouse Might Be The Best Kept Secret In Canutillo
*WARNING* The following article includes mouth watering photos that may make you hangry if you haven’t eaten yet. Ok, so I am guilty of eating my steak with….Ketchup. PLEASE DON’T CANCEL ME! But look, it’s because I’m very picky with my steak and if it’s not juicy then I have to add flavor to it, and sometimes that flavor is ketchup.
Barton Street residents in El Paso feared tragedy like deadly train accident would happen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
Woman gets lien after going to UMC for treatment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Ana Duenez says she went to University Medical Center after she fell and was injured at work. After her hospital visit, she called the hospital regarding her treatment and ended up finding out that she had a lien. “I had a lien, I said wait a minute but […]
Missing Fort Bliss soldier has been found and safe
UPDATE: Officials with Fort Bliss’ 1st Armored Division say Pfc. Shemar Messam has been found and he is safe. The 21-year-old soldier went missing since Monday, and he had failed to report for duty on Tuesday. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shemar Messam, a 1st Armored Division Soldier went missing on August 30. According to […]
Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
El Paso police officer flagged down for assistance assaulted by man in central El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer. Officers arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Licerio. An officer with the Crisis Intervention Team was called to assist at the 3900 block of Taylor last Monday. The officer was an 8-year-old veteran and was...
142 more criminal cases in El Paso County dismissed, including aggravated assault case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A Magistrate Judge in El Paso county dismissed an additional 142 criminal cases Thursday. The cases were dismissed before 11 a.m. at the Referral Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. The cases dismissed Thursday are part of the 616 criminal cases that were...
Unresponsive infant transported to hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An unresponsive six-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to fire dispatchers. The El Paso Fire Department was called out to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. No other details were immediately […]
El Paso Water appeals $1.2 million fine from NMED over raw sewage in Rio Grande
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — El Paso Water has requested a Compliance Order Hearing in response to the New Mexico Environment Department's Compliance Order for alleged violations of the New Mexico Water Quality Act (NMWQA.) Documents obtained by KFOX14 Investigates show El Paso Water denies that the NMED has...
