Albuquerque, NM

Parent asks why APS didn’t tell him about Sandia HS threat

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque parent is asking why he didn’t receive an alert Thursday night about a school threat. Albuquerque Public Schools alerted parents Friday morning that APS police learned of the possible threat to Sandia High School late Wednesday night.

Police investigate after Dexter student brings gun to campus

One parent says he did not receive the email until 10:30 a.m. which was hours after he sent his child to school. He is now asking why the district waited so long to tell him. “If I had received that email that indicated they received a threat late last night to Sandia High School, I probably would have chose to leave my student at home today,” said the parent.

Albuquerque Public Schools says the threat was not deemed credible. In its emails to parents, APS said it investigates all threats but “Will no long discuss threats that are deemed to be false.” If parents don’t hear from APS, the district says parents should assume it’s safe to go to school.

Comments / 6

Michelle McDonnell
5d ago

This is not ok. we should have a right to decide if it's safe or not! Sandia did this multiple times when my Children went there. (the last of 3, 2 years ago) My youngest is now attending another high-school. APS let's not repeat Uvalde!

David
5d ago

when did APS get the authority to play with our children's life this should know about every threat out there against our children APS is gone way too far with their reins. it's time to put someone in authority that puts the brakes on this kind of corruption

chata49
5d ago

#APS cant even explain why they are 48 in the nation and why teachers dont want to deal with small minded inthe box thinking of a state that wants to stay in the 1950s mind set . And thats the locals with No say so . Put 2 and 2 together. The locals wanted breaking bad too be real, they cry when you tell them the facts

IN THIS ARTICLE
