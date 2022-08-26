Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano law enforcement hands out gifts to safe drivers
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Some lucky drivers were pulled over in a Wisconsin county for a reason that wasn’t involving traffic violations. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies gave $10 checks, free cones from Dairy Queen, and t-shirts to drivers caught wearing their seatbelts on Wednesday.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman, 88, killed in Manitowoc County crash
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 88-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Manitowoc County Wednesday night. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was from Sheboygan, but did not release her name. At about 8:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to I-43 at County Highway XX in Centerville. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay PD to increase school zone patrol presence, remind drivers to be extra careful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) will make student safety an extra priority at the start of the 2022-23 school year by having an increased patrol unit presence near school zones. GBPD is working in coordination with the Green Bay Area Public School District...
wearegreenbay.com
Medical-related emergency believed to be cause of deadly crash in Fond du Lac County
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 77-year-old from Campbellsport died after a crash that authorities believe was caused by a medical-related emergency. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 30 around 3:45 p.m., a call came in regarding a two-vehicle crash in Campbellsport. Officials said a pickup truck was driving on Main Street when it hit an unoccupied parked truck.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police patrols parents back to school photos
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As students prepare for the start of a new school year, law enforcement is encouraging parents to be mindful of what they post online. “So when we think about back to school and how we can keep our kids safe people don’t think of before you even get to school,” said Meghan Cash, Appleton Police department, public information officer.
waupacanow.com
Driver charged with felony OWI
Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
WBAY Green Bay
Campbellsport man dies in crash after medical emergency
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 77-year-old man died after a crash caused by a medical emergency in Campbellsport Tuesday. At about 3:46 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Elm Street. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the victim...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with fourth OWI, possession of THC
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old female from the City of Green Bay was arrested on Wednesday by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, her fourth offense. On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol observed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Chief talks about the rise in fentanyl and the importance of communicating with the public
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 and discussed everything from the department’s new Communications Coordinator position, as well as the increased presence of fentanyl in the area and how the department is working to combat the issue. Davis was joined...
wearegreenbay.com
Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Green Bay, total in custody climbs to 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third wanted suspect for a Green Bay homicide that happened back in April has reportedly been arrested. According to Brown County arrest records, 31-year-old Alejandro Cantu was arrested on September 1. He was arrested on eight charges. Those charges are:. Probation Violation. Maintain...
whbl.com
Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan
With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
wearegreenbay.com
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and the Appleton Parade Committee has started accepting applications for organizations to join the parade. The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Two men transported to hospital after water rescue
Good samaritans in the right place at the right time at Whitefish Dunes State Park may have helped emergency personnel save the lives of two men. Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Door County Emergency Services, Door County Sheriff’s Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, and Sevastopol Emergency Responders were notified of a possible young girl in the water at Whitefish Dunes State Park that may have been pulled under due to the riptide. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department called in assistance from the Jacksonport Fire Department, but along the way, responding emergency personnel was notified that an individual was out of the water and that CPR may have been used. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a teenage man and an adult man on the rocky shores of the north end of the beach being tended to by Good Samaritans. According to Door County EMS Director Aaron LeClair, the men were alert and oriented, and no CPR was performed by emergency personnel. LeClair notes that at the time of the incident, the National Weather Service did issue a beach hazard statement for the shores of Lake Michigan.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
Comments / 0