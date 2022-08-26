Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Governor Edwards Announces 1st in the country NTIA Grants and more GUMBO Awards Aimed at Closing the Digital Divide
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined yesterday by federal, state, and locally elected officials and community leaders for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit to announce that over $35 million will be distributed to bring affordable high-speed internet to nearly 15,000 locations within the next 18-24 months. Two new parishes (Vernon and LaSalle) will be impacted by this second wave of awards provided through the state’s broadband program, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO).
houmatimes.com
Public Notice: SLECA Request for Statements of Qualifications for Professional Services
REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES. The South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) hereby solicits Statements of Qualifications (SOQ’s) for Professional Remediation Services for the purpose of entering into a contract for Document Remediation. Interested and qualified respondents may submit SOQ Packages, according to the requirements described...
houmatimes.com
Op-Ed: A Year After Hurricane Ida
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) published an op-ed in The Advocate marking the one-year anniversary of the landfall of Hurricane Ida. In the op-ed, Cassidy highlights the passage of his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a multi-billion dollar investment in Louisiana’s infrastructure that will, among other things, make coastal communities more resilient to future storms. Specifically, he discusses investments in stabilizing the power grid, improving roads and bridges, and strengthening our flood mitigation efforts. He also praised the work of the entire Louisiana delegation in securing billions of supplemental disaster relief to expedite the recovery process. He concludes with saying there is much more to be done, including providing critical housing assistance to those affected by the recent disasters.
houmatimes.com
Restore Louisiana Program offers application assistance to South Lafourche
The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be in South Lafourche on Wednesday, August 31, providing on-site application support to homeowners. Residents can stop by the Larose Civic Center to receive application assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homeowners must meet the following requirements:. Owned and occupied their home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Hurricane Ida: By the numbers, one year later
One year ago, communities across southeast Louisiana experienced the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida. Supported by state, local and volunteer efforts, communities have begun the long process of recovery. FEMA continues its work of distributing aid equitably, helping to house survivors, and assisting in infrastructure recovery across the 25 disaster-declared parishes. One step at a time, Louisianans are rebuilding.
houmatimes.com
Help Mary Bird Perkins reach their goal today on MBP Give Day
JoinMary Bird Perkins all day today for Mary Bird Perkins Give Day! “Thank you to all of our Give Day sponsors and those who have donated so far. Special thanks to Performance Contractors for kicking us off with a generous $10,000 gift!,” reads a statement from MBP. Help...
Comments / 1