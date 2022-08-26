U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) published an op-ed in The Advocate marking the one-year anniversary of the landfall of Hurricane Ida. In the op-ed, Cassidy highlights the passage of his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a multi-billion dollar investment in Louisiana’s infrastructure that will, among other things, make coastal communities more resilient to future storms. Specifically, he discusses investments in stabilizing the power grid, improving roads and bridges, and strengthening our flood mitigation efforts. He also praised the work of the entire Louisiana delegation in securing billions of supplemental disaster relief to expedite the recovery process. He concludes with saying there is much more to be done, including providing critical housing assistance to those affected by the recent disasters.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO