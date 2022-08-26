ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slumps to Lowest Level in Over a Month After Powell Affirms Hawkish Monetary Policy

By Jimmy He, Helene Braun
CoinDesk
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Poised to Spike by Most Since January Amid Colder Weather

The difficulty of mining bitcoin (BTC) is expected to grow by around 9% on Wednesday as miners in North America begin ramping up production ahead of the cooler months. It will be one of the biggest upticks since August 2021, when miners began to come back online after the industry was banned in China, which at the time was home to 44% of mining activity.
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin's Price Retreats Along With Stocks

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) both fell on Tuesday. Bitcoin declined, a reversal from the previous day. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down 1.8% on the day, falling 0.4% during the 13:00 UTC hour on higher-than-average volume. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was down 1% on...
STOCKS
Jerome Powell
CoinDesk

Can Privacy-Focused Bitcoin Projects Avoid OFAC Sanctions?

The U.S. blacklisting of Ethereum addresses connected to the Tornado Cash mixing service raises uneasy questions about Bitcoin’s immunity to government meddling. The oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency network has faced down the threat of transaction censorship before. In May 2021, Marathon Digital Holdings, a U.S.-based bitcoin mining firm, said it would exclude from the blocks it mined any transactions involving addresses sanctioned by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The initiative proved highly controversial and ultimately short-lived. Marathon CEO Fred Thiel eventually announced that the company would revert to traditional mining, the kind that doesn't discriminate between users, and reaffirmed his commitment to the Bitcoin ethos of decentralization and censorship resistance.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Stablecoin Issuer Tether Dismisses Wall Street Journal's Claim of Inadequate Reserves

Stablecoin issuer Tether has refuted claims made in a Wall Street Journal report in relation to uncertainty over its balance sheet. In an announcement on the company's website Tuesday, Tether said that U.S. Treasury bills have been the premier safe asset for decades in response to the Journal's claim that the company has a "thin cushion of equity."
MARKETS
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Taipei Blockchain Week Imperiled by Government’s COVID-19 Quarantine; Bitcoin Rebounds Above $20K

Prices: Bitcoin rebounded above $20K; ether rises. Insights: Taipei Blockchain Week is facing a major hurdle in Taiwan's COVID-19 quarantine. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Beyond the Silk Road: Crypto Needs a Regulatory Course Correction

For all the hype of recent years, the crypto-asset sector does not have a history of showing itself in the best light. From its genesis in 2009, bitcoin (BTC) was quickly appropriated by criminals intent on making it their currency of choice for prohibited goods. While public-facing responses by governments telegraphed an air of unconcern, internal reactions were quite different. In the early 2010s, I sat in meetings with intelligence professionals muttering about darknet markets using invisible funds that were impossible to trace. This sort of thing tends to put law enforcement on edge, and so it remains.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé

The Macalinao brothers, two prolific cryptocurrency builders who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities and later pivoted to startup investing with a $100 million fund, have left their venture capital firm. Ian and Dylan, the original co-founders and general partners of Protagonist VC, “are...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

FASB Crypto Accounting Review Won’t Include NFTs, Certain Stablecoins: Report

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) is excluding non-fungible tokens (NFT) and certain stablecoins from its cryptocurrency accounting review, the Wall Street Journal reported. On Wednesday, the U.S. board described its criteria for crypto assets that would be covered by a long-awaited rule for companies to account for and disclose...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Can Crypto Save the Cannabis Industry?

Cryptocurrency has long been held up as a panacea for the U.S. cannabis industry’s well-publicized banking problems. Despite being legal in a growing number of states for either medical or recreational use, cannabis is still illegal under federal law. The resulting regulatory uncertainty has effectively locked the industry out of the traditional financial system. Dispensaries and other cannabis companies have largely been shunned by federal banks and credit card networks, forcing them to hoard cash on-site – a practice that has made them a growing target for violent robberies – or pay exorbitant fees to bank at state-chartered institutions.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

EU's MiCA Crypto Law Text Ready Within 6 Weeks, Lead Lawmaker Says

The text for the European Union’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) Regulation could be ready within six weeks, leading lawmaker Stefan Berger said Thursday. Lawmakers and governments had reached agreement on the main outline of the legislation, which requires crypto asset providers to register with regulators in to offer services across the bloc, on June 30. But in the absence of a final legal text there is still considerable uncertainty on the law's finer points, such as whether the rules will apply to non-fungible tokens (NFT), which offer proof of ownership of assets such as artworks using distributed ledger technology.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Criminal Crypto Use Is Growing, but That’s Just Half the Story

A persistent knock on cryptocurrency is: “It’s only used by drug dealers and black market participants.” The old saw’s popularity might stem from general misconception (as we see plenty of licit uses for cryptocurrency these days), but its popularity is likely rooted in the first time most of us heard about crypto: For use on the Silk Road, an online black market and dark web web market.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Just Pay Your Taxes

On Wednesday the first lawsuit using a new whistleblower rule was unsealed, showing that Michael Saylor, the founder and executive chairman of software intelligence firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), is being sued by the District of Columbia attorney general for allegedly trying to evade paying more than $25 million in taxes. The lawsuit, covered on network television news, has stirred concerns that MicroStrategy and/or Saylor may be forced to liquidate some of their bitcoin, putting downward pressure on the crypto’s price.
INCOME TAX

