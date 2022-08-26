Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slumps to Lowest Level in Over a Month After Powell Affirms Hawkish Monetary Policy

For all the hype of recent years, the crypto-asset sector does not have a history of showing itself in the best light. From its genesis in 2009, bitcoin (BTC) was quickly appropriated by criminals intent on making it their currency of choice for prohibited goods. While public-facing responses by governments telegraphed an air of unconcern, internal reactions were quite different. In the early 2010s, I sat in meetings with intelligence professionals muttering about darknet markets using invisible funds that were impossible to trace. This sort of thing tends to put law enforcement on edge, and so it remains.

