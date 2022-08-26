Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slumps to Lowest Level in Over a Month After Powell Affirms Hawkish Monetary Policy

Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Poised to Spike by Most Since January Amid Colder Weather
The difficulty of mining bitcoin (BTC) is expected to grow by around 9% on Wednesday as miners in North America begin ramping up production ahead of the cooler months. It will be one of the biggest upticks since August 2021, when miners began to come back online after the industry was banned in China, which at the time was home to 44% of mining activity.
Bitcoin Miners' Profitability May Narrow as Mining Difficulty Hits Second-Biggest Increase This Year
The difficulty of mining a bitcoin (BTC) block increased by 9.26% on Wednesday, making it this year's second-biggest increase, which is likely to result in narrower profit margins for the industry. The metric adjusts automatically to keep the time required to mine a bitcoin block to roughly around 10 minutes,...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin's Price Retreats Along With Stocks
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) both fell on Tuesday. Bitcoin declined, a reversal from the previous day. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down 1.8% on the day, falling 0.4% during the 13:00 UTC hour on higher-than-average volume. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was down 1% on...
Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token ETHPOW May Trade at 1.5% of Ether's Price, Futures Suggest
If you have been following the crypto market for some time, you probably have heard that Ethereum, the world's largest smart-contract blockchain, may undergo a hard fork later this month, splitting into a proof-of-stake (PoS) chain and a proof-of-work (PoW) chain. The Ethereum chain with the PoS consensus mechanism will...
Ether Futures See Unusually High Liquidations as Funding Rates Point to Bearish Sentiment
Futures tracking ether (ETH) have racked up almost $140 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours with a key metric suggesting traders are turning bearish on the asset's near-term growth as they focus their attention on the contracts before Ethereum's Merge next month. Liquidations occur when an exchange forces...
Can Privacy-Focused Bitcoin Projects Avoid OFAC Sanctions?
The U.S. blacklisting of Ethereum addresses connected to the Tornado Cash mixing service raises uneasy questions about Bitcoin’s immunity to government meddling. The oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency network has faced down the threat of transaction censorship before. In May 2021, Marathon Digital Holdings, a U.S.-based bitcoin mining firm, said it would exclude from the blocks it mined any transactions involving addresses sanctioned by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The initiative proved highly controversial and ultimately short-lived. Marathon CEO Fred Thiel eventually announced that the company would revert to traditional mining, the kind that doesn't discriminate between users, and reaffirmed his commitment to the Bitcoin ethos of decentralization and censorship resistance.
Poloniex – How Can a Stable Crypto Trading Platform Help You Stay Ahead of the Game?
In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death, taxes and volatility in the crypto market. Being in a market that operates 24/7/365, crypto traders are all too familiar with prices fluctuating in the blink of an eye. To remain competitive in the crypto market, traders need...
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Dismisses Wall Street Journal's Claim of Inadequate Reserves
Stablecoin issuer Tether has refuted claims made in a Wall Street Journal report in relation to uncertainty over its balance sheet. In an announcement on the company's website Tuesday, Tether said that U.S. Treasury bills have been the premier safe asset for decades in response to the Journal's claim that the company has a "thin cushion of equity."
First Mover Asia: Taipei Blockchain Week Imperiled by Government’s COVID-19 Quarantine; Bitcoin Rebounds Above $20K
Prices: Bitcoin rebounded above $20K; ether rises. Insights: Taipei Blockchain Week is facing a major hurdle in Taiwan's COVID-19 quarantine. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
FBI Asks DeFi Platforms to Increase Security Measures, Warns Crypto Investors Against Vulnerabilities
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has asked decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms to beef up security measures and warned investors against the vulnerabilities in those platforms. The FBI's warning comes as DeFi platforms, which do not use third parties to carry out financial transactions on the blockchain, have suffered several...
Crypto Financial-Services Firm Galaxy Digital Hires Andrew Lace for Its London Trading Division
Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO), the cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm run by Michael Novogratz, named Andrew Lace as vice president of institutional sales in its trading division, a company representative told CoinDesk. Lace joins the London team from Elwood Technologies, the digital assets trading firm owned by Brevan Howard co-founder Alan Howard,...
Beyond the Silk Road: Crypto Needs a Regulatory Course Correction
For all the hype of recent years, the crypto-asset sector does not have a history of showing itself in the best light. From its genesis in 2009, bitcoin (BTC) was quickly appropriated by criminals intent on making it their currency of choice for prohibited goods. While public-facing responses by governments telegraphed an air of unconcern, internal reactions were quite different. In the early 2010s, I sat in meetings with intelligence professionals muttering about darknet markets using invisible funds that were impossible to trace. This sort of thing tends to put law enforcement on edge, and so it remains.
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé
The Macalinao brothers, two prolific cryptocurrency builders who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities and later pivoted to startup investing with a $100 million fund, have left their venture capital firm. Ian and Dylan, the original co-founders and general partners of Protagonist VC, “are...
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
FASB Crypto Accounting Review Won’t Include NFTs, Certain Stablecoins: Report
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) is excluding non-fungible tokens (NFT) and certain stablecoins from its cryptocurrency accounting review, the Wall Street Journal reported. On Wednesday, the U.S. board described its criteria for crypto assets that would be covered by a long-awaited rule for companies to account for and disclose...
Can Crypto Save the Cannabis Industry?
Cryptocurrency has long been held up as a panacea for the U.S. cannabis industry’s well-publicized banking problems. Despite being legal in a growing number of states for either medical or recreational use, cannabis is still illegal under federal law. The resulting regulatory uncertainty has effectively locked the industry out of the traditional financial system. Dispensaries and other cannabis companies have largely been shunned by federal banks and credit card networks, forcing them to hoard cash on-site – a practice that has made them a growing target for violent robberies – or pay exorbitant fees to bank at state-chartered institutions.
EU's MiCA Crypto Law Text Ready Within 6 Weeks, Lead Lawmaker Says
The text for the European Union’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) Regulation could be ready within six weeks, leading lawmaker Stefan Berger said Thursday. Lawmakers and governments had reached agreement on the main outline of the legislation, which requires crypto asset providers to register with regulators in to offer services across the bloc, on June 30. But in the absence of a final legal text there is still considerable uncertainty on the law's finer points, such as whether the rules will apply to non-fungible tokens (NFT), which offer proof of ownership of assets such as artworks using distributed ledger technology.
Criminal Crypto Use Is Growing, but That’s Just Half the Story
A persistent knock on cryptocurrency is: “It’s only used by drug dealers and black market participants.” The old saw’s popularity might stem from general misconception (as we see plenty of licit uses for cryptocurrency these days), but its popularity is likely rooted in the first time most of us heard about crypto: For use on the Silk Road, an online black market and dark web web market.
Just Pay Your Taxes
On Wednesday the first lawsuit using a new whistleblower rule was unsealed, showing that Michael Saylor, the founder and executive chairman of software intelligence firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), is being sued by the District of Columbia attorney general for allegedly trying to evade paying more than $25 million in taxes. The lawsuit, covered on network television news, has stirred concerns that MicroStrategy and/or Saylor may be forced to liquidate some of their bitcoin, putting downward pressure on the crypto’s price.
BNB Chain Introduces Liquid Staking to Provide Crypto Users Access to More Income Streams
BNB Chain, the base blockchain of crypto exchange Binance, has introduced so-called liquid staking with three leading Web3 protocols: Ankr, Stader and pStake, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk. In liquid staking, users who have staked – or locked – their tokens for some use are issued new...
