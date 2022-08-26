Read full article on original website
Related
thecheyennepost.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
capcity.news
Economic report: Cheyenne jobs continue to increase, home prices continue to rise
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A new Cheyenne Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Laramie County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Edge Fest rocks on for another year in West Edge District with free event, concert
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s biggest free concert was unleashed for another year this weekend. Edge Fest, held annually at Civic Commons Park in the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne, returned Saturday evening with a trio of performers in alt-rock musician Joe P, pop artist Claire Rosinkranz and headliner Tones and I, best known for her uber-popular single “Dance Monkey” that has over 2.6 billion streams on Spotify.
Cheyenne Artists Guild Building Reportedly Hit By Drunk Driver
The Cheyenne Artist Guild Building in Holliday Park was hit by a drunk driver recently and will now be closed for repairs for 2-3 weeks. That's according to a post on the guild's Facebook page. According to the post:. Messages to the Cheyenne Police Department and the artist guild seeking...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Fore! Divots And Drivers Returns To Cheyenne For It’s 3rd Year
Dust off your clubs, get some stretching in, and grab your favorite golf pals, Divots and Drivers is returning for 2022! It's your chance to strut your stuff, drive around in a golf cart and show out, you know, what you normally do on the weekends during the summer. This time, though, it's for a good cause.
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
Rants & Raves: Illinois Edition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., -- Same song, different verse. That was the theme of a fanbase that went from apathetic to apoplectic in a matter of three hours and 31 minutes, the official game time of Wyoming's lopsided 38-6 setback Saturday in the season opener at Illinois. This one was as ugly...
”ForMak” School Safety Effort To Headline “Weekend In Wyoming”
The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was struck and killed in a school crosswalk last year will be a guest on the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program at 11 a.m. Saturday on AM 650, KGAB. Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/26/22–8/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Bid Summer Goodbye at the Cheyenne Library’s End of Summer Party!
August is almost over. Can you believe it? Soon, the leaves will turn gold, crisp weather will arrive, and everyone will be wearing flannel. We have to face it - summer is ending. The kids are back in school, and the mornings are, dare I say it, starting to feel like Fall.
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
Equitability Survey: Laramie County Schools Get High Grades
A survey by the financial website Wallethub rates Laramie County School District#2 as the fourth most equitable school district in Wyoming, with Laramie County School Distric#1--Cheyenne area schools--ranked at #14 out of 48 school districts in Wyoming, or still well within the top third. But Albany County schools did not...
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Ronnie Martin Cranmoe, 64 –...
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0