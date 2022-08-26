ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGAB AM 650

capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State

After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Edge Fest rocks on for another year in West Edge District with free event, concert

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s biggest free concert was unleashed for another year this weekend. Edge Fest, held annually at Civic Commons Park in the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne, returned Saturday evening with a trio of performers in alt-rock musician Joe P, pop artist Claire Rosinkranz and headliner Tones and I, best known for her uber-popular single “Dance Monkey” that has over 2.6 billion streams on Spotify.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K99

What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?

It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Rants & Raves: Illinois Edition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., -- Same song, different verse. That was the theme of a fanbase that went from apathetic to apoplectic in a matter of three hours and 31 minutes, the official game time of Wyoming's lopsided 38-6 setback Saturday in the season opener at Illinois. This one was as ugly...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/26/22–8/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA
KGAB AM 650

Equitability Survey: Laramie County Schools Get High Grades

A survey by the financial website Wallethub rates Laramie County School District#2 as the fourth most equitable school district in Wyoming, with Laramie County School Distric#1--Cheyenne area schools--ranked at #14 out of 48 school districts in Wyoming, or still well within the top third. But Albany County schools did not...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Ronnie Martin Cranmoe, 64 –...
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
