ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor Zawe Ashton says she has suffered ‘bullying and gaslighting’ in her career

By Nadeem Badshah
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wm49S_0hWuf39f00
Zawe Ashton Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

The actor Zawe Ashton has revealed that she has suffered incidents of “bullying, demeaning and gaslighting” during her career.

The 38-year-old, best known for her role in Manchester-based comedy series Fresh Meat, stars in new Regency period drama Mr Malcolm’s List.

Ashton opened up about the difficulties she experienced getting a series commissioned and produced, telling Tatler magazine: “There was just this weird resistance. And bullying. Bullying, demeaning, gaslighting. I was yelled at by one producer because I was questioning something about my own work.”

Related: ‘I said, put me in a corset asap’: Zawe Ashton on period dramas, pregnancy and embracing silliness

Ashton said the project, which she said was similar to HBO’s series Girls, eventually ended up in “development hell” and put on hold.

The London-born star, who is engaged to actor Tom Hiddleston, also detailed the struggle of planning a pregnancy as an actor given the “mixed messaging” that women in the industry receive.

She said: “You’re told, ‘Don’t get pregnant’ but also ‘Don’t leave it too long’ because then you’re going to be an old maid. I’ve been prehistoric in this industry since I was 25. The mixed messaging is rough and has to be addressed.”

Ashton, who wrote a play in 2019 called For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad exploring how workplace dynamics affect black women, has a villainous role in superhero blockbuster The Marvels on the horizon.

In an interview with the Guardian last week, Ashton said she landed in New York for the Mr Malcolm’s List premiere just as news broke that Roe v Wade had been overturned in June.

“I thought: ‘Oh God, there’s nothing more tone-deaf I could be doing right now than promoting a lighthearted movie.’ I was also very aware that my presence in that promotion would be as a pregnant person,” she said.

Ashton argued that it is more important than ever that the different journeys of child-bearing people are acknowledged.

“We’re having very important conversations about the autonomy we have over our bodies. What better autonomy could I have than just doing it how I wanted to do it?”

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Zawe Ashton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bullying#Actor#Gaslighting#Regency#Tatler#Hbo
The Guardian

This age of abundance must come to an end to save the planet

Thank you for sharing Emmanuel Macron’s warning about the “end of abundance” (Report, 24 August). It is heartening to see a glimmer of realism creep into a speech by a politician. Humanity has now been exceeding the biocapacity of Earth for well over 50 years, and it beggars belief that both politicians and voters still believe that pursuing GDP might solve the ecological collapse that has been caused by this measure of “wellbeing”.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Jazz star Donovan Mitchell in blockbuster trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz for three players and three first-round draft picks, according to multiple reports on Thursday. Guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji are the players heading to Salt Lake City, according to multiple reports. Utah will receive three unprotected first-round draft choices and two pick swaps.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Guardian

The Guardian

423K+
Followers
97K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy