BREAKING: Antony Details Manchester United Transfer Saga

In an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano, Antony has revealed the truth behind the negotiations between Ajax and Manchester United.

In an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano, Antony has revealed the truth behind the negotiations between Ajax and Manchester United.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Manchester United saw a second bid rejected by Ajax for Brazilian winger Antony today.

De Telegraaf reported that the rejected offer was €90 million.

United had made an opening bid of €80 million around one week ago, but it is clear that the Amsterdam outfit hold all of the cards in this negotiation having already made profits this summer.

Ajax have thus maintained a unwilling-to-negotiate stance, but there were suggestions that a €100 million bid could potentially alleviate their defiance.

Antony has been absent from recent training sessions and is not included in Ajax's matchday squad for their weekend fixture against Utrecht.

The Brazilian and his representatives have been attempting to push through a transfer to United.

With the Frenkie de Jong saga coming to an inevitable close, Antony has been labelled as Erik ten Hag's new number one priority signing.

IMAGO / ANP

In an exclusive interview, Antony told Fabrizio Romano via the journalist's Youtube channel,

'I'm not asking Ajax to release me, I'm asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player.

'I've been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind.'

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Antony is now pleading with the club to accept an extortionate amount of money as part of a previously established gentleman's agreement.

By painting Ajax as the villains, however, the saga - and Antony's relationship with the club - has turned messy.

Antony says that Ajax do not intend on cooperating as a result of the insufficient time left in the transfer window to sign a quality replacement.

Discussing their inharmonious meeting today, Antony revealed,

'Ajax refused with the argument they only had five days to replace me.'

Read more quotes from Antony here .

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon