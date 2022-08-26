ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NASDAQ

Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ

Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Calculating The Fair Value Of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Republic Services (RSG) is a Strong Growth Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Comcast (CMCSA) is a Strong Value Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Harmony's (HMY) Earnings Down, Revenues Increase Y/Y in FY22

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY logged adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share for fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), down 49% from adjusted earnings of 64 cents recorded a year ago. For fiscal 2022, revenues rose 2% year over year to $2,804 million. The company gained from higher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Is This Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock a Buy?

Many income investors pick stocks that are household names. And there's nothing wrong with investing in the most well-known brands on the planet. But there are also plenty of stocks with lesser-known brands that investors should also consider buying for their portfolio. Few consumers have ever heard of the diversified...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Should You Hold Bread Financial (BFH) Stock in Your Portfolio?

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH is poised for growth on solid consumer spending, growing retained earnings, strategic investments and capital deployment. Bread Financial has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in five of the last seven quarters. Zacks Rank. Bread Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Daily Dividend Report: HOG,HPE,GNTX,AVT,RRC

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable September 22, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of September 12, 2022. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Board of Directors has...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

At US$87.09, Is DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Worth Looking At Closely?

While DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DaVita’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Does Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Have the Potential to Rally 45% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) have gained 8.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $50.39, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $73 indicates a potential upside of 44.9%.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Renasant (RNST) Could Find Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now

The price trend for Renasant (RNST) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 6.3% over the past two weeks. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
STOCKS

