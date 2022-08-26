ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPs6Z_0hWudGTR00

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018.

Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in June in federal court. She is asking for a jury trial against Avista Development, Avista Rentals, Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts, the Avista Council of Co-Owners and a John Doe pool maintenance worker.

News13 reported after the incident that an unnamed 12-year-old boy was held underwater for six minutes after his leg got stuck in the pool’s suction line.

The family was staying at the resort at the time and claims that the hotel should have known that the drain could harm children and that the resort didn’t adequately inspect the lazy river and drain. The hotel did not have a working, operable off-switch for the pump that connected to the drain, according to the lawsuit.

Since then, the boy has had “extensive pain, mental anguish, suffering and discomfort,” according to the lawsuit, which said that he has permanent injuries, has become partially disabled, underwent trauma, and that the family has had “extensive medical expenses” due to the incident.

The resort’s legal response came a month later, on July 26.

The resort denies that there were structural issues or defects in the river, that the boy’s injuries were not the resort’s fault, that the resort is not liable, that the family hasn’t tried to lower its medical costs, that the family should have taken “reasonable and prudent evasive action to avoid the incident” and didn’t act “as a reasonable and prudent person would have under the circumstances.” It also claims that the child’s “alleged injuries were proximately caused by the intervening, and/or superseding acts or omissions of other parties and/or others for whose conduct these Defendants are not responsible.”

Documents filed in court on Wednesday lists that jury selection is scheduled to begin in September 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 11

Freda Ann
6d ago

I work in a hotel and parents let their kids run crazy while they sit and socialize or stay in their rooms . I had to bring two kid s to their hotel rooms because the parents just went up with out them .unbelievable

Reply(1)
13
TomG
6d ago

A.little.late lady (sorry .about the accident) but the suit should have been filed almost IMMEDIATELY and NOT 4 years later no matter what your excuse may be.

Reply
7
c l
6d ago

Hmm kid was 'stuck' for 6 minutes? Really where were you?(Parents)...and what type of "care" was administered that he's still having issues 4 yrs later? A lot more to this story...but 'Parents' may very well be part of the problem. After all you lost site of your child in a strange place for a long time...what were you doing?

Reply(1)
9
Related
WBTW News13

Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach DMA ranked as 2nd best retirement area in S.C.

Home Bay rates the (Grand Strand), Myrtle Beach DMA as the second best place to retire in S.C. Greenville, S.C. topped the list. Myrtle Beach, surprisingly, scored above Hilton Head and Charleston, coming in at number 2. Developments in communities including Carolina Forest and Longs make Horry County the fastest...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lazy River#Avista Development#Avista Rentals#News13
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police warn of scammers posing as officers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Scammers are calling people and pretending to be with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to law enforcement. The scammers are asking for “personally identifying numbers,” according to a social media post Thursday from the department. If someone is unsure about if the call is actually coming from police, the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WAVY News 10

Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WBTW News13

Allegiant extends seasonal service on some routes from Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Allegiant is extending seasonal service on some routes out of Myrtle Beach International Airport through May 2023, according to a news release from the airport. The airline announced it would extend seasonal service to Albany, New York, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Newburgh, New York, through May 2023, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

A South Carolina Town Tops The List For The Friendliest In The Country

Well, bless your heart. Thank you so much! You look thirsty, would you like a glass of tea? I’m just trying to be friendly here. Double honors for South Carolina, it was recently named the friendliest state in the country and one of our towns has been named the friendliest city.
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

‘Armed and dangerous’ Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder in Georgetown was arrested Wednesday evening in Darlington County, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Stevion Marsh was taken into custody and investigators are headed to Darlington County Wednesday evening to transport him back to Georgetown. Chief William Pierce thanked the community for assistance. The […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina beach named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
LIFESTYLE
WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

70K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy