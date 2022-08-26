Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
fox7austin.com
Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running
AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Pure Yoga Texas
Take the ultimate break from work and try out some yoga around town on Labor Day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the details and gets a look at the Super Sixty class at Pure Yoga Texas.
fox7austin.com
Lake Walter E. Long infested with zebra mussels
AUSTIN, Texas - Lake Walter E. Long is infested with zebra mussels, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "They had to have come from watercraft. It's not downstream from another infested lake. They can come in as larvae or residual water in watercraft. They're microscopic. You don't see them, but they can still be there," said Monica McGarrity, Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species at Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
fox7austin.com
Politics derail Texas State Board of Education meeting
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas School Board of Education meeting Tuesday night was derailed by political blowback. Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Brian Talley, the Public Education Accountability chair of the Travis County Republican Party join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the more controversial curriculum inclusions.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga offering people chance to try yoga
AUSTIN, Texas - On Labor Day, September 5, participating studios across the Austin area will offer free yoga classes as part of Free Day of Yoga. The classes will give people of every age and fitness level a chance to try yoga for the first time, experience a new style of yoga, meet a new instructor, and discover the benefits of yoga.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Shuniya Yoga Collective
Looking to relax and reconnect on Labor Day? Let a free day of yoga be your ultimate work break. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one of the studios where you can roll out your mat.
fox7austin.com
Austin Pets Alive! intakes 40 puppies positive for parvo, seeking help from community
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! is calling on the community to assist in homing puppies and volunteering in the shelter's Puppy Parvo ICU. APA! says it will be receiving 40 puppies from different animal shelters that are all testing positive for Parvovirus. The shelter says it needs 10-12 volunteers...
fox7austin.com
Teen arrested for Circle C Ranch hit-and-run
AUSTIN, Texas - A teen has been arrested for allegedly striking a woman at an intersection in the Circle C Ranch neighborhood in Southwest Austin and then driving away. Weston Holtz, 18, turned himself in to the Travis County Jail on August 31 for the hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old Sandra K. Neilsen on August 17.
fox7austin.com
Austin Restaurant Weeks at Show Me Pizza
You can turn your dinner date for two into meals for a lot more people. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details on one of the spots that participating in Austin Restaurant Weeks that will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.
fox7austin.com
'They don't need to play around': Parents react to threat made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - Four teenage students, a boy and three girls, have been arrested and are facing felony charges of making terroristic threats. This comes after a threat was written on the wall of a girls’ bathroom at Lockhart High School. The threat, which reads: "I’m going to shoot...
fox7austin.com
Travelers flying out of AUS for Labor Day Weekend should plan ahead, arrive early
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) expects busy travel days for flying passengers this Labor Day Weekend. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, the airport expects an increase in passengers and says travelers should plan ahead, arrive early, and expect a busy airport in the coming days.
fox7austin.com
Marginal risk of localized flooding as storms expected this evening
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy September!. We say goodbye to August but we don't say goodbye to the rain chances. The atmosphere is recharging right now. During the day we won't see much rain before 6 p.m. As an upper-level disturbance arrives from Mexico interacting with the heating of the day...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for shooting person in foot at North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a person in the foot. Austin Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a North Austin apartment complex located at the 7100 block of Wood Hollow Drive around 10:31 p.m. on August 30, 2022.
fox7austin.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder at North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A man pleads guilty to a 2019 murder at a North Austin hotel. 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes has plead guilty in the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams. Williams was found shot at the Quality Inn in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive near Highway 183 and I-35 on May 5, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox7austin.com
Flash flooding in Texas: How and why it happens
AUSTIN, Texas - The flooding rains we saw last week were caused by thunderstorms. But why did these storms bring flash flooding, while others over the rest of the week didn't?. The thunderstorms that caused the flash flooding were tropical beasts. The amount of moisture available to these storms was nearly twice as much as what Austin normally sees. It was all due to a weak cold front and moisture from decaying tropical systems. Both created a very effective heavy rain machine throughout Texas.
fox7austin.com
Police asking for public's help finding North Austin murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) and US Marshals Service are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect. Police say Franco Javier Maldonado has an outstanding murder warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper, 16, that happened on Sept. 29, 2020, in the 2300 block of Yarmont Way.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Rare bike stolen from Austin bike shop
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin bike shop manager said a rare bike is missing from their shop after a man took off with it on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera. John Whitsell, the manager of Austin Tri-Cyclist, said the person who came in their store was knowledgeable about bikes and seemed trustworthy.
fox7austin.com
Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns football player Bijan Robinson delivering $3K worth of backpacks
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas running back and Heisman trophy contender Bijan Robinson will be personally delivering $3,000 worth of backpacks to the Harmony School of Excellence. Later Robinson will sit down with the football team ahead of their game Thursday night. Coaches Ian Manzak and Tony Lopez say...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
