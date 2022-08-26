ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running

AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Free Day of Yoga at Pure Yoga Texas

Take the ultimate break from work and try out some yoga around town on Labor Day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the details and gets a look at the Super Sixty class at Pure Yoga Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Walter E. Long infested with zebra mussels

AUSTIN, Texas - Lake Walter E. Long is infested with zebra mussels, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "They had to have come from watercraft. It's not downstream from another infested lake. They can come in as larvae or residual water in watercraft. They're microscopic. You don't see them, but they can still be there," said Monica McGarrity, Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species at Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Politics derail Texas State Board of Education meeting

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas School Board of Education meeting Tuesday night was derailed by political blowback. Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Brian Talley, the Public Education Accountability chair of the Travis County Republican Party join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the more controversial curriculum inclusions.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin Free Day of Yoga offering people chance to try yoga

AUSTIN, Texas - On Labor Day, September 5, participating studios across the Austin area will offer free yoga classes as part of Free Day of Yoga. The classes will give people of every age and fitness level a chance to try yoga for the first time, experience a new style of yoga, meet a new instructor, and discover the benefits of yoga.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen arrested for Circle C Ranch hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas - A teen has been arrested for allegedly striking a woman at an intersection in the Circle C Ranch neighborhood in Southwest Austin and then driving away. Weston Holtz, 18, turned himself in to the Travis County Jail on August 31 for the hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old Sandra K. Neilsen on August 17.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Restaurant Weeks at Show Me Pizza

You can turn your dinner date for two into meals for a lot more people. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details on one of the spots that participating in Austin Restaurant Weeks that will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Travelers flying out of AUS for Labor Day Weekend should plan ahead, arrive early

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) expects busy travel days for flying passengers this Labor Day Weekend. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, the airport expects an increase in passengers and says travelers should plan ahead, arrive early, and expect a busy airport in the coming days.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marginal risk of localized flooding as storms expected this evening

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy September!. We say goodbye to August but we don't say goodbye to the rain chances. The atmosphere is recharging right now. During the day we won't see much rain before 6 p.m. As an upper-level disturbance arrives from Mexico interacting with the heating of the day...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder at North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A man pleads guilty to a 2019 murder at a North Austin hotel. 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes has plead guilty in the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams. Williams was found shot at the Quality Inn in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive near Highway 183 and I-35 on May 5, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Flash flooding in Texas: How and why it happens

AUSTIN, Texas - The flooding rains we saw last week were caused by thunderstorms. But why did these storms bring flash flooding, while others over the rest of the week didn't?. The thunderstorms that caused the flash flooding were tropical beasts. The amount of moisture available to these storms was nearly twice as much as what Austin normally sees. It was all due to a weak cold front and moisture from decaying tropical systems. Both created a very effective heavy rain machine throughout Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Police asking for public's help finding North Austin murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) and US Marshals Service are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect. Police say Franco Javier Maldonado has an outstanding murder warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper, 16, that happened on Sept. 29, 2020, in the 2300 block of Yarmont Way.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Rare bike stolen from Austin bike shop

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin bike shop manager said a rare bike is missing from their shop after a man took off with it on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera. John Whitsell, the manager of Austin Tri-Cyclist, said the person who came in their store was knowledgeable about bikes and seemed trustworthy.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
ROUND ROCK, TX

