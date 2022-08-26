ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'

Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
'Teen Mom''s Chelsea Houska Celebrates Both Her and 'Mini-Me' Daughter's Birthdays: 'Wild Child'

On Monday, the former Teen Mom star celebrated her 31st birthday. She shares a birthday with daughter Layne, whom she paid tribute to in an Instagram post. "My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi and animals 💕," she captioned the set of shots, which show Layne Ettie smiling widely in front of a unicorn cake, as well as her and Houska sharing a kiss.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three daughters (Presley shares Benjamin and daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough, and she has 13-year-old twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne with Michael Lockwood, from whom her divorce was finalized last May).
Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source

Cameron Diaz marked her 50th surrounded by friends. The Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE. There with her for her special day were husband Benji Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
