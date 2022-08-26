Read full article on original website
Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'
Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
People
'Teen Mom''s Chelsea Houska Celebrates Both Her and 'Mini-Me' Daughter's Birthdays: 'Wild Child'
On Monday, the former Teen Mom star celebrated her 31st birthday. She shares a birthday with daughter Layne, whom she paid tribute to in an Instagram post. "My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi and animals 💕," she captioned the set of shots, which show Layne Ettie smiling widely in front of a unicorn cake, as well as her and Houska sharing a kiss.
Stephen Colletti Calls Slut-Shaming Kristin Cavallari on 'Laguna Beach' One of His 'Worst Moments' in Life
Stephen Colletti is apologizing for his past behavior. The Laguna Beach alum had a heart-to-heart with ex-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari on an episode of their podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen and apologized for one of their harsher TV interactions. In the conversation, the friends revisited their 2004...
Millions Watched This Groom Walk Down The Aisle, And They Can't Get Over How Iconic His Suit Is
Millions and millions of people stopped their scrolling when coming across AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.'s Mexico destination wedding — but it's not the location they're enthralled by. It's their show-stopping suits.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
People
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three daughters (Presley shares Benjamin and daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough, and she has 13-year-old twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne with Michael Lockwood, from whom her divorce was finalized last May).
People
Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source
Cameron Diaz marked her 50th surrounded by friends. The Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE. There with her for her special day were husband Benji Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.
People
Zooey Deschanel Vacations in Wyoming with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Kids: 'Wild West with My Herd'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott took a trip to the wild, wild West. In separate posts from the actress, 42, and HGTV star, 44, they shared a glimpse into a recent vacation to Wyoming. Scott shared a selfie posed with Deschanel in front of a prairie landscape and big blue...
People
Dolly Parton Debuts Doggy Parton, a New Line of Canine Apparel, Accessories and Toys
Dolly Parton has always loved dogs. More than 60 years after the release of her first record "Puppy Love," the music icon and pet-lover, 76, is debuting Doggy Parton, a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more. "My love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a...
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32
Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
Will Dean Unglert Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes Soon? She Dropped a Big Hint...
A Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert proposal may be on the horizon. On Monday, the former Bachelor contestant, 27, teased a potential engagement on her Instagram Story, according to a report by US Weekly. Over an image of a steering wheel, she wrote, "I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean."
Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'
On Tuesday, The Real Blac Chyna star shared adorable photos of 5-year-old Dream Renée — whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian — embarking on a new adventure. "Dream's First day of Kindergarten💕," Chyna, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "Proud mom moment 🥹😇."
WATCH: Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss Makes Over Her Aunt Bertha's Longtime Family Home
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, returns to the home that has been a gathering place for her family for decades to surprise her Aunt Bertha with a special design makeover in season 2 of Secret Celebrity Renovation. In the exclusive clip from Friday's episode, above, Burruss and the...
People
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' as Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten: 'So Proud'
Tori and Zach Roloff have a lot of major milestones going on in their house this month. On Wednesday, Tori shared sweet photos of son Jackson Kyle, 5, on his first day of school and reflected on watching her oldest take on this next chapter. "This kid makes my heart...
People
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
It looks like Maralee Nichols may have a tall little guy on her hands!. The 31-year-old fitness model shared some new photos of son Theo, 9 months, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one photo, Theo rests on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sits on the bed nearby.
People
Katherine Heigl Gets Emotional as She Sends Her Three Kids Back to School: 'Might Start Crying'
Katherine Heigl is feeling bittersweet emotions as she sends all three of her kids off to school. The Life As We Know It star, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram last week as her two daughters left for school and her youngest child, son Joshua, started his first day of kindergarten.
People
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a glimpse at life as a family of five. On Tuesday, Hilton Rothschild, 38, shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her baby boy, now 8 weeks old. Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild have yet to share their son's name. "2...
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays with Ducks and Speaks Spanish in the Dominican Republic: Watch
The "WAP" hitmaker shared images of Kulture, 4, smiling and gently holding a small duck in the Dominican Republic Tuesday, where is her family originally hails from. Alongside the adorable images, Cardi B added the caption "Country Life." The photos were complemented by a video of Kulture hanging out with...
PETS・
