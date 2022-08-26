ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

theavtimes.com

Task force targets EBT card fraud in LA County; 16 arrested

A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 1. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
KGET

Three charged with murder, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials have refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. Jahquan Davenport, 26, and Antone James, 18, pleaded not guilty […]
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman barricaded in Lancaster residence taken into custody

LANCASTER – A woman who barricaded herself in a residence in Lancaster early Thursday morning was taken into custody, authorities said. Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were sent at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station with a woman who barricaded herself inside the residence, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers

In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
FONTANA, CA
theavtimes.com

LASD disputes sergeant’s retaliation allegations

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday, Aug. 31, disputed a sergeant’s claim that she has been emotionally unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, saying the plaintiff’s allegations will be proven false in court.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

DUI checkpoint planned for Lancaster this Friday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, Sept. 1, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced. The checkpoint’s location will be chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired...
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty

New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead, Child Orphaned

Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
orangecountytribune.com

Chase started and ended here

A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

