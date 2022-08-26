Read full article on original website
Related
theavtimes.com
Task force targets EBT card fraud in LA County; 16 arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 1. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials have refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. Jahquan Davenport, 26, and Antone James, 18, pleaded not guilty […]
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
theavtimes.com
Woman barricaded in Lancaster residence taken into custody
LANCASTER – A woman who barricaded herself in a residence in Lancaster early Thursday morning was taken into custody, authorities said. Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were sent at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station with a woman who barricaded herself inside the residence, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
theavtimes.com
Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
A former resident of Redondo Beach pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of targeting young girls online, encouraging them to engage in self-harm and even trying to convince one girl to kill her parents. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child “for the purpose of producing […]
Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin
A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim's home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday.
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theavtimes.com
LASD disputes sergeant’s retaliation allegations
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday, Aug. 31, disputed a sergeant’s claim that she has been emotionally unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, saying the plaintiff’s allegations will be proven false in court.
theavtimes.com
DUI checkpoint planned for Lancaster this Friday
LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, Sept. 1, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced. The checkpoint’s location will be chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired...
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of killing pair in Corona theater
A preliminary hearing is set Friday for a 21-year- old man who claimed voices compelled him to fatally shoot two people in a Corona movie theater.
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty
New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
pasadenanow.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead, Child Orphaned
Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash
Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
foxla.com
Woman stabbed to death in Santa Ana after 'failed dating relationship'
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a "failed dating relationship," police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the...
orangecountytribune.com
Chase started and ended here
A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
Comments / 1