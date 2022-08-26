ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NAACP calls for accountability in cases of Black men shot, killed by police

By Veronica Griffin, WSB-TV
 6 days ago
ATLANTA — The family of a young man shot and killed by police earlier this year held a news conference Friday calling for accountability not only in their loved one’s death, but also for Rayshard Brooks.

The NAACP stood next to the family of Nygil Cullins, who was shot and killed by police after a disturbance at a Buckhead restaurant in May.

This week, the officers who shot and killed Brooks were acquitted of their charges.

Cullin’s family said they have not heard anything specific from investigators since police shot and killed him at Fogo de Chao nearly four months ago.

The NAACP local and state chapters held a news conference Friday in hope of getting the word out about Cullins and other Black men shot and killed by police.

Cullins’ parents said they’ve yet to hear directly from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about their son’s investigation.

“Nygil is my oldest. It’s hard to tell his young siblings what happened. They’re confused. And we need answers immediately,” said father Quinten Cullins.

Leaders of the NAACP said far too many Black Americans are killed and at a much higher rate than white Americans by white police officers.

“We have serious problems with police brutality in Georgia. We have serious problems with police brutality in Atlanta,” said Gerald Griggs, president of Georgia NAACP State Conference.

The NAACP said the problems within Cullen’s case are bigger than just the issues brought up by his family.

The GBI said in a statement:

“The GBI met with the Cullins family to communicate our initial findings and explain the investigation process, including our agency’s independent role. We made the family aware of the timeline for most officer involved shooting investigations which typically take about 90 days to completed. A {GBI) agent will be giving this case to the Fulton County DA’s Office very soon.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Georgia Peach ?
5d ago

The police men and women put their lives on the line daily to protect law abiding citizens and to enforce the law for those who are not law abiding citizens. Every time the NAACP jumps in, it's typically to try to help someone evade the consequences of their actions....as in the case of Rashard Brooks. When criminals start being held accountable for their actions and stop putting the lives of law enforcement officers in danger, the communities across America will be safer. Until then, stop whining to the most racist group in all of America, the NAACP!!!!! If there is an issue that is truly involving race, hire a reputable lawyer that isn't racist themselves!

Reply(2)
7
Lemuel West
5d ago

must be election time...plus the naacp is about washed up- always reacting not implementing proactively, while we self destruct

Reply
7
Dorothy Neluna
5d ago

Accountability for all murders of every color not just one,,, accountability for killings of police,firemen,etc,,I mean really not just one color…..

Reply
5
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy